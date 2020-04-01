Kia XCeed received the award for design
According to the plans of the crossover should go on sale in the first half of 2020.
The award was won by the crossover in the nomination “Industrial design”. Family Ceed where the model XCeed was the fourth in a row, this is not the first award: earlier in the Red Dot Design Award was won by the Ceed hatchback, station wagon Ceed SW and ProCeed in a body shooting brake.
XCeed is essentially “raised” by the hatchback, but with some body differences from Ceed. However, XCeed is also only front wheel drive and choice of engines: a 1.4-liter turbo with 140 HP and a 200-horsepower engine displacement of 1.6 L.
In a couple of them will offer a 7-speed DCT robot. The model was introduced in June 2019.