“Kill me, cut, cut!”: the woman that infected by coronavirus his native village, recorded an emotional video
A woman from the village of Kolinkivtsi (Chernivtsi region) that infected by coronavirus COVID-19 local residents, appealed to the people. Reporters found that “Phrase”, she recorded an emotional video about it reports TV channel “Our”.
It is reported that Elizabeth had infected a dozen people, including his grandchildren.
Also because of coronavirus in the three neighboring villages entered quarantine.
It is known that the woman was working in Italy. Once home, she had gone into quarantine, and made a feast in honor of his return, and also participated in political action, as was a local activist.
The woman asks the villagers for forgiveness, says he is healthy and sitting at home. She also promises not to go to Italy.
Elizabeth said that her children and grandchildren threatened: “don’t kill them! Want, kill me, cut, cut! Every night my children, like baby rabbits, do not sleep, afraid of every rustle in the yard”.
She says: “I ask you, want to deal – call me to the village, kill what you want and do, just leave my children.” Believe me that no mother and grandmother could not bring their children and grandchildren to this terrible disaster.
