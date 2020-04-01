Kill viruses in the house and the entrance: experts have called good and cheap tools
Modern conditions and the active dissemination of coronavirus reminded of the need to disinfect the surface and thoroughly clean the premises. That is why the shops disappeared from the market all types of alcohol and detergents, antibacterial wipes and even vinegar became popular among Housewives. Therefore, the experts decided to tell you what tools work against bacteria and viruses, and which are not, says Cosmo.
If you previously cleaning the apartment and services is sufficient to wash floors with soap and water, clean the plumbing, now this is not enough. During the outbreak COVID-19 recommended to treat the cleaning more carefully. Special attention should be paid to those surfaces to which family members touch often. The list includes door handles, light switches, TV remote controls and other devices, telephones, control buttons and control panel appliances. You also need to pay attention to the cleanliness of handles of cabinets, refrigerator, and microwave.
Experts have told that to sweep away from shelves of shops and pharmacies, everything is not worth it. It is best to use the tools that great fight with influenza viruses and rotavirus. They also stated that special means of combating coronavirus there.
Hydrogen peroxide is a stable and effective tool to combat viruses and bacteria on different non-porous surfaces. It kills all “live” on all surfaces and does not affect the color and texture of the materials. Therefore, hydrogen peroxide can safely clean wood and metal, plastic and ceramic surfaces. A three-percent peroxide solution is perfect for disinfecting surfaces at home.
Alcohol is another remedy that can kill viruses and bacteria. However, its concentration should not be less than 70%. Usually in disinfectants from the store alcohol contains large quantities of 60-99%. Funds with a high content of alcohol is not very effective, as 100% alcohol evaporates quickly. Optimum are detergents and cleaning products, which contain 70% alcohol.
Vinegar. This means experts recommend that you leave salads and preservation for the winter. It helps to disinfect surfaces, as well as ineffective any funds based on it.
In order to clear the surface need not just apply to alcohol or a substance on its basis. First and foremost, you should treat the surface with a sponge or clean cloth with soap and water. Only after that can be treated with a disinfectant.