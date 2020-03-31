Kim and Kourtney Kardashian got into a fight with my sister Kylie
The fight between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian have been on the family reality show.
Socialite Kim Kardashian, who recently showed the grown son of the Psalm, had a fight with her sister Courtney for family a reality “the Family Kardashian”. The fight between the girls occurred due to another sister Kylie Jenner.
Kylie got sick and interrupted their trip to fashion Week in Paris, which took place in early March. Kim and Courtney had a fight, discussing how it was supposed to do Kylie. According to Kim, she in Kylie still went to work despite illness.
“We were raised with mom… When I or Chloe, for example, are sick, are we still responsible to work… And you, Courtney, to spit on it”, said Kim.
Because of these words Courtney rushed at his sister with his fists. Their separate little sister Chloe and Kendall, and correspondence the hero of the fight was not in the room. By the way, what happened with Kylie is still not known.