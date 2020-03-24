Kim Kardashian barely squeezed into a latex suit Balmain

39-year-old reality diva showed that she’s ready to go, just to produce the wow effect.

During fashion Week in Paris Kim Kardashian was walking SuperBlade brown latex suit. Creation Olivier Rustina for Balmain looked in the TV’s incredibly impressive. However, to wear this suit appeared to cost her considerable effort. In a new teaser for the show Keeping Up With The Kardashians (“the Family Kardashian”), you can see Kim having a hard time trying to squeeze into an outfit with the help of two assistants.

“He stuck to my skin!”, “I feel like I pulled a muscle in my shoulder”, “Fucking fashion Week!”, — Kim swears in the video where it literally creaked pull latex, fearing any moment that the dress was torn. It is unlikely that the designer conceived the costume for women is so expressive forms.

View this post on Instagram This is so funny 🤣 this outfit looks extremely uncomfortable! 😂 (swipe to watch) @kuwtk A post shared by Kardashian Clips (@kardashianclips) on Mar 22, 2020 at 6:14am PDT

The frame also featured the older sister of Kim and Kourtney. She dressed in a similar outfit in another color. Apparently, her process of dressing was given much easier.