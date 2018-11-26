Kim Kardashian in ecstasy when his sex tape and his marriage ? The revelations shocking
Kim Kardashian recently returned to her sex tape and her first marriage, making astounding revelations. The star would have been in ecstasy at the time !
Everyone remembers the sex tape of Kim Kardashian with Ray J which was made known to the wife of Kanye West to the general public. During the episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians aired on 25 November, the young woman has made some of the revelations are particularly shocking to Kendall Jenner and Scott Disick. Kim Kardashian, who is determined to save her marriage with Kanye West, spoke of his youth, his choices and his ways of partying in an explicit way. The star of reality tv was in ecstasy when his sex tape , but also the day of her marriage with music producer Damon Thomas.“I have already taken ecstasy and I am married.”, she admitted to begin with. “I repeated, and I made a sex tape. Bad things were coming. All the world knows, my jaw [to the sex tape] was afraid all the time.”, she continued.
Kim Kardashian didn’t stop there, she has revealed other surprising anecdotes. The star of reality tv has also referred to his crazy evenings spent with his former BFF, Paris Hilton. “When I started traveling, I was reminded of a night when Paris and I have stayed in Ibiza. We went to a foam party and we left the club at 7 o’clock. I was like…’guys, we’re going to the beach.’ We went to the beach, it was like buoys in the water that were a place. I was like, ‘sleep in the sea.’ We tied our arms on the raft and spent the night in the sea on rafts.”, she explained before going back to the scandal of deception of Tristan Thompson. If the Kardashian sisters would’ve had enough of the complaints of Khloé on the basketball player and would like it to take a decision, Kim seems to have decided to forgive the father of her niece True.