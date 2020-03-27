King of the outfits Billy porter has launched a challenge that will appeal to all
Anyone who remembers the dress of a chandelier Katy Perry.
Billy porter, who skillfully admired worldwide for its dresses not only in the TV series “Posture”, but at most events mirovogo scale, not quarantined. The star remains at home under quarantine due to coronavirus, but not optimistic, calling all fashionistas to take part in the challenge.
During quarantine you can not only go crazy but also become the object of admiration of millions of people. Heart Billy porter steals all the who choose the most unusual outfit in kotorom would go to the Met Gala 2020.
OK, y’all – it’s time for our first fashion challenge! Using ONLY items found in your house, give me your best recreation of my 2019 @themetgalaofficial lewk and post a photo or video on your Instagram grid (or story)! Be CREATIVE and have FUN! Get the whole family involved! Remember to tag me and use the hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. I’ll share my favorites! Can’t wait to see what y’all come up with, hennies! Met Gala Look by @theblondsny
Want to see Billy porter noticed you? It’s simple. Collect incredible the way the put hashtag #BillyPorterFashionChallenge and wait, when the idol will likne you. I really hope that you are already in the game, as those mods!
So @theebillyporter is doing a #BillyPorterFashionChallenge. Using things from your closet you are to make his Met Gala look! Benubi Thanks for taking the photo!!!!! I think I matched him pretty well! Lol.
Recreation of @theebillyporter 2019 Met Gala look #billyporterfashionchallenge . . . #billyporter #fashionchallenge #metgala #redcarpetfashion #redcarpet #stylestar #style #styleinfluencer #celebritystyle #styleicon #quarantinelife #fashionlover #kidmodel #stylishkids #aria_is_chicc
