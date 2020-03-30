Kissing on the bed: Dorofeeva and Dantes was struck by the openness of the senses in an unusual photo shoot
Lovers do not hide their feelings
Nadia Dorofeeva and Vladimir Dantes also decided not to leave his followers without attention during the quarantine due to the coronavirus. Couple filmed blogs or short videos for instagram-stories. However, the new week Dodo and Dantes decided to dedicate the romance of their relationship. Lovers has published a romantic photo album of pictures posing at home on the bed. Yes, the photo also captures a lot of moments of tenderness singer and blogger. In many pictures they do not hide feelings and kissing on camera.
The whole shooting took place in soft pastel colours. Nadia and Vova posing in comfortable home clothes grey tone. While obra – in sport pants. By the way, Nadia – not a drop of makeup. Hair disheveled, without stacking. But the atmosphere of the photoshoot was even more romantic. Note that for star photoset answered the photographer Ekaterina Kondratyeva. However, the shooting took place in… webcam! Catherine has created a special project of kerantinocytes and relieves stars during the “house confinement.”
“Creativity + quarantine = love. The real and honest photoshoot web Cam!!) @kate_kondratieva – thanks for the mood and the pictures! Mocked Vova”, – has signed a series of photos Dorofeeva.
- Nadia Dorofeeva declassified your favorite treats and culinary talents of the “Positive”
“First you deny everything, and then realize the importance of compliance with quarantine requirements and find the pros. After 5 days, Dylan was resting and knew it was time to do something: we started to do sports three times a week to learn meditation, to read every day, prepare as much as life was not necessary. In the beginning there was more panic: after each read of the article found at signs of coronavirus. Now become safer, because we keep the quarantine. The main thing – to think about the future and what to do now, considering all the circumstances.
This time I’m using to recover, to learn new things and stay with relatives. After quarantine I dream to see friends and to hug them tightly. Still dreaming about the concerts, of course!” – said Dorofeyev magazine ELLE in Ukraine.
