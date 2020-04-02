Klopp’s glances in the direction of the German national team
Head coach of “Liverpool” Jurgen Klopp keen on working in Germany. According to The Mirror, the German specialist would like to work with the national team and may eventually become the successor Joachim Loew. According to the publication, Klopp in private conversations acknowledged that Liverpool could be his last club team. As is known, the validity of Klopp’s contract expires in the moment when he will be 57 years old.
In turn, the leadership of Liverpool would like to see in the new Klopp, sir Alex Ferguson or Arsene Wenger, who worked for 26 and 22 years in “Manchester United” and “Arsenal”, respectively. Add that Klopp has bound himself by contract with the Merseysiders until the summer in 2022, and then extended the agreement for another two years. If Klopp were to work out his contract to the end, it will work at Liverpool nine years since coming.