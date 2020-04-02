Komorowski advised Svetlana Loboda how to support the immune system in a pandemic coronavirus
Celebrities have discussed how to protect themselves from the virus.
Famous Ukrainian singer Svetlana Loboda who has long lived and worked in Russia, spent live to Instagram, with the famous Ukrainian doctor Eugene Komorowski.
As reported by Loboda, it is already four weeks is quarantined with her daughters. The pediatrician told the singer how to understand that loved ones need to call an ambulance. The physician advised him to get a pulse oximeter that will show whether the lack of human oxygen. If there is insufficient oxygen an urgent need to see a doctor.
Komorowski also explained Svetlana Loboda that to support the immune system need to take lots of exercise. The doctor noted that it was important to stay at home, but on the street nothing to touch. Komarovsky advises to use the stairs, not the Elevator, where the patient touches the walls and buttons. Should wash their hands and wear a mask.
“It is not so much in the air, as through the hands,” warned the expert.
According to Komorowski, it is difficult to determine what the man died.
“Here was a man who died from a hypertensive crisis or heart attack, took a swab and found coronavirus. He died from what: from the coronavirus, or from a heart attack? In the same way: dying twelve-year-old child, and you believe that he died not from allergies to the antibiotics?” – asked the pediatrician.
Komorowski noted that when in 2002 sparked the SARS coronavirus, was expecting a serious epidemic, however, he suddenly stopped. This can happen when Covid-19.
“If they come to heat, definitely will shift for the better. It is necessary to expect” – said Komorowski.
Loboda asked, is it possible to re flash in China. Komorowski said that the country admits only of its own citizens and before the entrance tests for the coronavirus. The Chinese can’t get home, if they find infection. The medic is sure that in the coming months, science will get the answers to the questions. It is important to know how many are formed and live in the blood of antibodies, and find out whether the mutated coronavirus. If he doesn’t mutate, we need a vaccine. If the immune system will be stable, the vaccine may not be useful.
“To see someone seriously ill with the coronavirus, recovered, and again became seriously ill – this has not happened, reassured the medic. – There were cases when people recovered, showed a negative result, and in three weeks he had snot and sort the result again positive.”
According to Komarovsky, in re-contamination of blood will make antibodies, so the disease is mild.
