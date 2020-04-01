Komorowski said, does lemon and soda from coronavirus
Lemon and soda will not protect people from the coronavirus.
Between users of the network actively forwarded a “recipe” for combating coronavirus. The text says that drinking lemon soda was invented in Israel and saved many people.
– Mix and drink as a hot tea every day. The effect of lemon with hot baking soda immediately kills the virus completely and removes it from the body. These two components basified immune system, as, when night falls, the system becomes acidic and the level of protection decreases.
That is why the people of Israel are upset by this virus. In Israel every night, drink a Cup of hot water with lemon and a small amount of baking soda because it is proven that it kills the virus, the message reads.
Komorowski noted that this and similar fakes cannot be trusted.
– Some people with a pharmaceutical form of schizophrenia write these stories, and then they sent say “the people of Israel survived…” he said.
Earlier, Komorowski said that the medical masks can be disinfected in the microwave. The doctor gave advice on how to do it.