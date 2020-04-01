Kotaku: despite the financial success of Borderlands 3, Gearbox employees will not receive the promised prizes
Wages in the Gearbox below the market, however, employees are paid bonuses depending on the company’s revenues. So, for financial success Borderlands 3 developers promised five – and six-figure sums. Well, isn’t it? Only here the workers won’t see.
Some developers from Gearbox say that they built their plans taking into account deductions which they were promised last year… Until yesterday, when CEO Randy Pitchford (Randy Pitchford) has announced that bonuses will be much lower than planned.
The news was brought by the Kotaku editor Jason Schreier (Jason Schreier), citing six unnamed sources close to the Gearbox. They say that the development of Borderlands 3 was more expensive than expected, the company significantly expanded, and sales forecasts were too optimistic. All this led to the fact that the promised prize had to seriously cut back.
However, Pitchford hopes to obtain from the publisher in the face of the 2K Games more significant advances for employees. However, he did not associate the situation with coronavirus pandemic, which has seriously including the gaming industry.
Edition Borderlands 3 was a record high for the series, but the budget game greatly swollen due to the transition from Unreal Engine 3 to Unreal Engine 4 in the middle of the development. In addition, Gearbox will be able to get royalties from publishers only after it pays off the budget not only trikvela ($95 million), and additions ($140 million along with the game).
In a statement, Gearbox to Kotaku reads:
Borderlands 3 has received an income in excess of the greatest amount that the company has ever put into one video game. The project officially became profitable, and the employees participating in the bonus system, already got your first bonus.
In addition, we adjusted the forecasts of payments in coming quarters. Gearbox is a private company that does not report these forecasts to the General public, but these data are publicly available for all our employees.
In Gearbox 60 % of the proceeds from all the games return to the company, and the remaining 40% is paid to employees in the form of quarterly bonuses. Such a system existed since the founding of the Studio in the best of times, for example after the release of Borderlands 2 in 2012, many employees of Gearbox was making so much money that he could afford to buy a home.
Amid this news the staff of Gearbox remember a legal battle with a former lawyer for the company, which claimed that in 2016, Pitchford got the secret bonus in the amount of $ 12 million, when the development of Borderlands 3. According to two Kotaku sources, the bonus actually took place, but it took 60 % of the company, formally without affecting regular employees.