Krivorozhanin week of missed work, brought a “fake” certificate and received a fine
In Krivoy Rog the man will pay the penalty for provision of false hospital.
A sentence of Zhovtnevy regional court approved the agreement concluded between the Prosecutor of the Prosecutor’s office of Kryvyi Rih local # 3 and a citizen accused of use of obviously false document (part 4 of article 358 of the Criminal code of Ukraine).
As established by the court, the 27-year-old defendant at the end of 2019 was away for one week at the workplace and to confirm the legality of such absence, received from unidentified persons list of disability about staying on outpatient treatment in municipal enterprise “Kryvyi Rih city hospital No. 2” of Dnipropetrovsk regional Council “.
The defendant, knowing that the list of disability contains false information about the presence of his illness and stay in outpatient treatment, provided it to the Chairman of the shop trade Union organizations KZhRK. Forgery of certificate for incapacity for work was established by the judicial examination, according to which most of the details on the form of a leaf of invalidity, including the stamp and the print created on a color printer.
Defendant at trial admitted his guilt to the crime of criminal offence and the court appointed as agreed between the parties of criminal proceedings punishment in the form of a fine in amount of fifty tax-free minimum incomes, that is UAH 850.