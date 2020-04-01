Krivoy Rog fire disinfected a few streets and stops in the city
In Krivoy Rog March 31 the staff of service of rescue has carried out sanitization of several streets in the city.
This informs the specialist in work with mass media of the state fire and rescue team in Kryvyi Rih.
transitions. A disinfecting solution safe for humans and animals, officials say. Also, the management companies and condominiums must be processed in multi-storey buildings. Readers claim that not all homes were carried out this treatment.
Rescuers treated the streets and stay in Pokrovskoye St., Central City, Metallurgical districts of the city.
They did some processing on these addresses:
lane Boulevard;
the solar neighborhood;
microdistrict 5-th Mining;
Nikopolskoe highway;
district Vsebratskoe-2;
on the streets:
Astronauts;
TL
Kryvorizhstal;
Piously-The Nikolaev;
Welt;
Diamond;
Dobrovolsky;
Constitutional;
Simbirtseva;
Timiryazev;
Tsimlyanskaya.
According to the materials: 1kr.ua