Kudryavtseva told the details of the party infected with coronavirus Leshchenko
TV presenter Lera Kudryavtseva told the details of the party in honor of the birthday of the sister of producer Igor Krutoy, which was attended by and infected with coronavirus singer Lev Leshchenko. She noted that all guests behave responsibly and observe safety precautions.
Kudryavtseva also added in the program “the Stars aligned” that Leshenko congratulated the birthday girl and quickly left. Among other guests there were many people with antibacterial spray.
The TV presenter was still waiting for the test results to the coronavirus, it isolated itself in his apartment.
Lev Leshchenko March 24, was hospitalized in GKB №40 in the Moscow village of Kommunarka where to deliver people with coronavirus or suspected infection. Later, the artist was confirmed as a coronavirus. He became ill after he returned from a tour in the United States. On his return he also visited the party on the occasion of the birthday of Alla Cool, where he met many stars of show business.