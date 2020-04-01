Kuleba discussed with the Ambassador of Korea to increase investment in the economy of Ukraine
The Minister of foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba received the Ambassador of the Republic of Korea in Ukraine Kwon Ki Chang.
“We view this year as a year of new opportunities. The current crisis must not slow down, and encourage us to find new ways for development” – said Kuleba
The sides expressed mutual interest in development of trade and the expansion of contacts, despite the negative impact of the pandemic on the world economic processes.
Kuleba has urged Ambassador of Republic of Korea to increase the volume of Korean investments into the economy of Ukraine.
In turn, Ambassador Kwon informing him of the successful experience of Korean investment projects in Ukraine and assured of the interest to develop activities in this field.
The two sides also exchanged information on measures to combat the spread of coronavirus. Kuleba thanked the Korean side for the assistance in the timely procurement of 100 thousand laboratory tests for coronavirus, which arrived in Ukraine on March 30.
The Minister appealed to the Korean side to consider the possibility of granting to Ukraine of humanitarian aid to overcome the disease, testing and treatment of Ukrainian citizens.
The two sides also discussed cooperation in the political sphere, in particular, the organization of visits at the highest level.