Kylie Jenner boasted curvaceous and wasp-waisted curvy body
The star showed off a new photo
Kylie Jenner – usually one of the most active in the network of the sisters of star of the family – the last time not often encouraged followers to their posts. Periodically, she shows beloved daughter, Stormy. As well as sometimes – new outfit who never ceases to try even at home. The more fans was to get from the star photo in habitual themes – seductive and demonstrate remarkable part of the figure the young star.
This time Kylie showed the photo which poses in a tight white bodysuit with a high cut on the hips and thin spaghetti straps. This outfit is emphasized thin waist, curvy hips and delicious Breasts youngest billionaire in the world. Added onion, a thin necklace, a bracelet and gold earrings. The final touch – a perfectly coiffed hair and impeccable make up… the Photo was taken for the advertising campaign of the cosmetic brand girls Kylie Cosmetics. But now 22-year-old star, like many other celebrities, uses many archival images in the absence of new.
And I have to say, for the love of the followers is not affected. The frame was a resounding success with fans celebrities: the post has gained nearly 5 million likes and plenty of comments in the spirit of “amazing”, “stunning”, “most beautiful”…