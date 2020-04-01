La Liga has collected more than one million euros to combat coronavirus
Online-a concert of musicians and players watched by 50 million viewers.
Spanish football La Liga gathered more than a million euros to fight the coronavirus in the charity concert, the official website of La Liga.
Saturday, March 28, the musicians and the players of the house took part in the festival, which is watched by 50 million viewers out of 182 countries in the world through 100 different platforms on the Internet.
People from around the world donated 1,003 million euros. Proceeds will go to purchase equipment and supplies needed to fight COVID-19. In particular, these funds will acquire 115 of the apparatus for ventilation.
Of the musicians on this concert, for example, Louis Fonsa – Puerto Rican singer, performer of songs Despacito, which on YouTube has more than 6.5 billion hits.
In the four-hour festival was attended by the players, Sergio Ramos (real Madrid), Gerard Pique (Barcelona), Koke (club atlético de Madrid), Joaquin (Betis), tennis player Rafael Nadal and swimmer Mireya Belmonte.