Hugo Lefebvre, said LaFièvre
May 16, 2020 4: 00
LaFièvre : The teacher who raps
Geneviève Bouchard
The Sun
They are young, they see great and their future looks full of promise. Artists from multiple backgrounds, they will shape the cultural landscape of tomorrow. Of the four corners of Quebec, the newspaper of the co-operatives CN2i you present them.
Have as the name of the artist LaFièvre and launch its first minialbum in full pandemic, it does not invent it (almost!) not. Don’t worry, the rapper — and teacher — do not play here of opportunism. This nickname, Hugo Lefebvre the door for a moment.
It came from a play on words with his last name : The Fever became LaFièvre. It was obvious, the young man does not hide his love of the French language.
“I was saying before — and it should not be at the foot of the letter — that it is a bit of a way to transmit the virus to others through my music… But not the coronavirus!” laugh at the end of the line who has launched recently the minialbum Grapefruit.
“As it was released during the pandemic, the songs will maybe not be analyzed with the same approach, he adds. The responses I get to speak on the positive side, for the hope that is sent. But it is certain that at the base, it should not go out during a pandemic.”
Between the teaching and the music, the heart of Hugo Lefebvre balance. Passionate about rap since adolescence, he felt the call of teaching, a business that recently graduated from 25 years of practice in the past year, giving particular classes of history and geography at the secondary level. “I have worked in primary schools, day-care services, and gradually in secondary schools with contracts. In the past year, I had five groups of secondary 1 at the end of the year. It was a good challenge to start with. It was very informative and I am very happy with the luck I had,” says Lefebvre, who speaks of the profession as a vocation.
“Sometimes, you can wake up and not have the taste to go to work, image-t-it. This feeling, I’ve never had it with teaching.”
Conciliation
Joyful, rhythmic, summery — “with a nice spoken French”, adds the principal person concerned, Grapefruit is the result of a adventure launched by buddies cegep students for the challenge of fun to explore rhymes. A journey which became more serious for Hugo Lefebvre, who has had a crush on rap by listening to the works born when he was a toddler : he cited in particular the part of the Samurai by shurik’n or the securities of Accrophone (whose members Eman and Claude Bégin are now part of the group Alaclair Ensemble).
The rapper is considering do not, however, immediately store his hat of a teacher, he has unfortunately had to put aside temporarily because of the COVID-19.
“I think that there is a way to do both,” he observes. But at base, I decided to do the teaching. If my life was changing, and that it was just the music, I would have a lot of fun. But I think the link that I have with the young people, the way to get in contact with them, to be a model, to discover, etc, it’s a bit like vital. I need to convey something to my neighbour to feel more accomplished.”
Lefebvre evokes the contact with other generations, from young students to older colleagues. He noticed, especially in a playing field that he is not ready to restrict, between the school and the micro. “For me, it is a little to show that we can do both, slice-t-it. This is not because I do not do music full time that I am not able to make music.”
IDENTITY CARD
Name : Hugo Lefebvre, alias LaFièvre
Age : 25 years
Origins : Quebec
Discipline : Rapper
First steps : In music, it happened during improvisations at Cégep Garneau. It was evenings friendly open mic.
Aspirations : It would be like to spread the good around me. It sounds a little cliché, but I think that the proverb which says to do unto others as you would have them do unto you and do not do to others what you would not want done unto you, it is what is most important for the future in my life.
Mentor : Not really… I could tell that my brother was someone very inspiring in my life. It is a good model.
Allegiances : What I will always defend themselves, it is the importance of educating. Provided that this is in the family or in schools, everything goes through there. It is really important to pass on to others. It is often said that there are problems in such a ministry, we would like it to change in such a policy field. But all of that is through education. The more a society is educated, the more it will be able to act democratically and to make decisions that will be beneficial for the whole population.
Dependencies : I could say that I have an addiction to the French language. Otherwise, it is the music in general.
Pride : I’m proud of not having been afraid to show my art To the base, we said all the time as it is sure that we will be judged. There are always people who will love it and others who are not going to like it. Finally, it rode well. A day after the launch, we had 3000 streams. We never expected anything and it has good responses.
Regrets : I think we all have regrets… sometimes I regret not having put the effort it took, in all spheres of life. It is said time and again that we can do the bare minimum and that it will pass instead of always give it their all in what one does.