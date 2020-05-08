Lanaudière: research forest to find a nine year old girl
May 7, 2020 22h18
Michel Saba
The Canadian Press
OUR-LADY-OF-THE-THANK — you- police officers lead a real race against the clock in the face of temperatures in a free fall, then they are looking for a nine year old girl lost in the forest of Notre-Dame-de-la-Merci, in Lanaudière.
The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) has reported mid-evening on Thursday that patrol officers are conducting research from 16: 30 in an isolated area on the way to Belvedere, a road that plunges into a huge forest.
“The young person is missing after ventured into the forest to play, she was on-site with loved ones who were carrying out work on a secondary residence,” said the sergeant Stéphane Tremblay SQ.
A large number of police have been deployed on the premises. A master-dog, patrol in all-terrain vehicles and a helicopter of the SQ are, in particular, on place.
The night promises to be cold. According to Environment Canada, the mercury is expected to be around -5 degrees Celsius.
The sergeant Tremblay told The canadian Press that the young girl was wearing a coat. It was not, however, able to specify if it is a lightweight protective clothing or collar.
“All efforts are deployed to the field to locate it as quickly as possible,” said SQ.