Lance Stroll at the foot of the podium in Hungary
Photo: Darko Bandic Associated Press
The Quebec Lance Stroll, on Racing Point, finished fourth at the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Hungary, won with ease by the British Lewis Hamilton on Sunday afternoon in Budapest.
To Stroll, it is the third highest ranking of his young career, after a third place at the Grand Prix of Azerbaijan, in 2017, and a fourth position at the Grand Prix of Germany in 2019.
Party of the third place, Stroll has also garnered points in the drivers ‘ standings for a second race in a row, after his seventh place at the Grand Prix of Styria last Sunday in Austria. Stroll easily ahead of Alexander Albon (Red Bull).
“I’m really happy with this 4th position. This is a good result, and I have to thank the team for a job done so well today and throughout the weekend, ” praised Stroll.
“It was fun to fight against Max [Verstappen] at the beginning of the race and to ride in 2nd place in ever-changing conditions. In fact, we found ourselves in our own race for 4th place. What matters is that we have been able to obtain a good harvest of points for the team, as well as “Checo” [Sergio Perez], ” added the young quebec driver.
Hamilton in control
At the wheel of his Mercedes, Hamilton was never threatened, winning in front of Max Verstappen Red Bull by nearly nine seconds.
“We were all just on point throughout the weekend,” said Hamilton in paying tribute to his team.
Hamilton has won the 86th triumph of his career and second in two weeks. It lacks now only five victories to reach the German Michael Schumacher’s all-time leader in Formula 1 to this chapter.
It is also an eighth victory for Hamilton on the circuit of Hungaroring, equalling another record belonging to Schumacher. The legendary German has signed eight triumphs during his career at the French Grand Prix when he was played on the circuit of Magny-Cours.
In spite of his efforts to the last lap, Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes) was not able to catch up with Verstappen and finished in 3rd place. Sergio Perez, team-mate Stroll on Racing Point, ranked 7th.
In the drivers ‘ standings, Hamilton is past in first place with 63 points, 5 more than Bottas. Thanks to the 12 points for his 4th place, Stroll total of 18 points, the same number as Charles Leclerc (Ferrari).
Toronto’s Nicholas Latifi (Williams) was never in the shot and finished the race in 19th place.
The circus of Formula 1 will take a one week break and will restart its activities on 2 August in the framework of the Grand Prix of Great Britain. It will be the first of two races in two weeks on the circuit of Silverstone.