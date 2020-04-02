Larisa Guzeeva didn’t recognize the photo from 30 years ago
The star of the show “let’s get married,” the 30-year-old Larisa Guzeeva raised two children.
Eldest son George is now 28 years old, a couple of years ago he got married and left the parental nest, but youngest daughter – 19-year-old Olga is still living with mom. Many fans of the actress say that with age Olya is becoming more and more like her famous mother, it is not surprising that the girl once again confused with my mother.
Larisa Guzeeva with her daughter the other day on his page in Instagram Larissa Guzeeva has published a collage which combines two photos of the actress, though one now and the other thirty years ago. Many of the subscribers do not understand, immediately decided that the picture depicted Larissa with her daughter. “Copy Mama”, “is This your daughter?”, “Olga like my mother” “What beauty” – wrote fans.
However, a more attentive subscribers hurried to disappoint:
“I did not see that it is one and the same person! Yes, older, but all the same”
We will remind, now in connection with the epidemic of coronavirus in the capital of quarantine and many Russians stay at home.
On the days Larisa Guzeeva has recorded a video message in which he severely condemned the neglect of some of the Muscovites to the request of the authorities to isolate themselves and urged citizens to stay home.
