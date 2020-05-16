In 2019, may had attracted 3.7 million visitors to Las Vegas, the second best month of the year. With containment, the crowds of party-goers drunk, poker tables crowded and touts of all kinds seem to be distant memories.
May 15, 2020 23h24
Las Vegas, city-phantom [PHOTOS]
Andrew Marszal
LAS VEGAS — the statues of The Caesars Palace are protected by barriers, the roller coaster at casino New York-New York with the judgment and the gondolas of the Venetian hotel to take the dust: Las Vegas is almost as empty as the desert that surrounds it.
Even the famous water jets at the Bellagio are “completely closed” due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus, ” growled a security guard not friendly to a journalist of the
The surroundings of the famous Caesars Palace are deserted.
The wide sidewalks of the Strip, the main artery of the city where are concentrated the largest casinos, are deserted, apart from a few security guards désoeuvrés, a handful of homeless people and a few tourists flabbergasted.
A godsend for some people in Vegas, who benefit to do the bicycle or the skateboard: they have no trouble to adhere to the social distancing of rigour.
“Even though I live in Las Vegas, I never come on the Strip. Ever. I have no need for it,” says Mike Evans, car dealer for 47 years.
“To be surrounded by drunks and aggressive people, this is not really the relaxing”, he explains, interrupting his bike ride to take a self-portrait.
In this “city-phantom”, the activities are stopped, even the famous water jets of the Bellagio hotel.
Angela Arnold took advantage of this lull to involuntarily do on the bike between friends. Direction the famous panel in the shape of a rhombus proclaiming
Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas.
“We won’t have the horns nor the people distributing advertisements vulgar”, she says.
“Money and greed”
Luis Rosales, 30 years old, server at the Venetian hotel, practice rollerblading, and jogging on the Strip.
“Never in life I would never have believed to see Las Vegas closed”, lance-t-il. “There is no noise, no hustle and bustle… It’s like a ghost-city”.
Behind this facade and the peaceful edge of the desolation to the economy of a city that lives for the game and tourism, the activities stopped net by the pandemic.
The casinos that normally attract the crowds, remain inaccessible.
Posters announce the opening of night clubs which have never been able to take place.
A cheap hotel, one of the few that remain open on the Strip, has seen landed a few tourists made crazy by the confinement. But most of the customers have taken rooms for the week after losing their housing due to economic crisis.
“The noise we lack… The movement, the people, feed off the joy of others,” says Samantha.
The cars also are rare on the main artery of the city.
A waitress in a cocktail bar, where she received the generous tip, the young woman is now used as a chicken wings for the minimum wage.
She walks with her mother, Louisa, a poker dealer who has also lost his job.
Of course, Las Vegas seems to be on the point of waking up. From Saturday, restaurants will be allowed to reopen, provided they reduce their capacity by half.
The casino of the hotel El Cortez is empty and measures of protection have been adopted.
But the casinos and the night clubs that attract the crowds, not to mention the boxes of striptease, and brothels, legal in some areas of Nevada, remain inaccessible.
“Given that money is the source of all evils and that Vegas is considered the capital of money and greed, it is the last place I ever thought to see it closed,” says Mike Evans. “And yet it happened”.
