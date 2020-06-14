Las Vegas is a “city-bubble” of the NHL
The T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights Vegas.
June 13, 2020 18h23
The canadian Press
LAS VEGAS — Las Vegas would be part of the “cities-bubbles” that would have been selected in order to ensure the resumption of the activities in the NHL, reported on Friday evening the Las Vegas Review Journal(LVRJ).
An announcement in this regard would be made by the circuit Bettman on June 22, said a source aware of the negotiations who spoke with the daily newspaper in Nevada.
In addition, the chain MGM Resorts International have taken the decision not to reopen some of its hotels located in Las Vegas — they are all currently closed because of the pandemic of sars coronavirus — in order to offer them to the teams visiting from the 1st of July.
Among the latter would be the hotel Vdara, the Delano, the Park MGM/NoMad Hotel and the Mirage, according to sources in the LVRJ. The league, however, would have asked for their offers of the hotels in which there is not and casino where smoking is prohibited — thereby excluding the Vdara and Delano. The two hotels will likely be needed to accommodate 12 teams.
In addition to being subject to testing of the COVID-19 mandatory, the teams would be confined in their respective hotel of the legendary “Strip” the players would eat, sleep and live for the duration of the tournament. A shuttle system would be the go back and forth between their hotel and the T-Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights of Vegas, which belongs in part to MGM Resorts, and complex training.
Representatives of the NHL and MGM Resorts have refused for the moment to comment on this information.
Recall that the NHL has announced that it will select two cities-bubbles” that will each hold 12 teams in a tournament involving 24 clubs.
Thursday, the NHL and the players ‘ Association have announced that the training camps of the 24 teams that will participate in the tournament of the stimulus will begin on 10 July.
By then, both parties have reached an agreement on the details of the recovery plan, and have obtained the green light from health authorities to go ahead with the project.
The duration of the camps, and by the fact even the date of the start of the tournament, will be determined later.
This announcement comes at a time when phase 2 of the plan, the NHL has just started with the return of players in training centres in small groups.
Several NHL players have joined their teammates on the ice this week, and they had to follow a strict protocol in terms of health and safety.
For its part, the Canadian has shown that players who live in the region of Montreal will be back at the Bell sports Complex in Brossard on Monday. The group could be limited to forwards Jonathan Drouin, Paul Byron and Charles Hudon, for the moment.