Last chance Sipacheva?

The world Cup in Switzerland was to become the pre-Olympic presentation for the captain of the Moscow “Dynamo” Vadim Sipacheva, who returned to the team.

However, the tournament in Zurich and Lausanne was canceled because of a pandemic coronavirus. Now claims Vologda Crosby on a trip to Beijing in 2022 – in a thick fog. “Soviet sport” figured members of our national team at the world Cup in 2020, the picked shots of the KHL.

THE RIGHT “CHEMISTRY” FOR THE VOLOGDA CROSBY

Shipachev – world champion (2014), Olympic champion (2018), the best scorer for Russia home world Cup 2016. However, after Pyeongchang, where he was mostly sitting in reserve, the best Russian forward in the KHL missed the tournaments in Denmark and Slovakia.

On 12 March he was 33 years old. The Games in 2022 will be nearly 35. Whether to keep to Beijing Vologda Crosby typed move and drive? After the summer of “Dynamo” will certainly leave the main sniper of the team Dmitry Yashkin, and CSKA – Kirill Whims and Mikhail Grigorenko. They all leave or return to the NHL. Find Sipacheva the right “chemistry” is not something that is basic hockey.

In a creative Alliance with CSKA Moscow Shipachev shot on the First channel Cup. The three looked elegant and probably would remain for the world Cup 2020. Even if in Switzerland, landed a number of troops from the NHL.

TOURNAMENT NAME SOROKINA

For goalkeepers, we look through the prism of the NHL: if you already played in the strongest League – the highest grade, not first, and then the second. Igor Shestyorkin before the Rangers were in SKA in the wings, he managed to emerge from the shadows only in the playoffs-2019, but to help his team to win the Gagarin Cup, he failed, and announcing the continuation of a career overseas, have not received an invitation to the world championship in Bratislava.

And the most valuable player of the playoffs-2019 Ilya Sorokin went to the third room and did not even undress in stock. Sure, come to Russia “Ranger” Alexander Georgiev… However, it makes no sense to argue, as the goalkeeper of the Russian team at MFM-2016 would fit into the coordinate system of the KHL.

In Switzerland, we probably would have saw Sorokin in the serious business. Shesterkina for the 2018 world Cup given the chance, suddenly putting on a quarterfinal with Canadians. While the main goalkeeper Vasily Koshechkin turned in the top three players in the tournament.

Who would be the backups Sorokin in Switzerland – hard to say. Inexperienced Alexander Samonov, who trained hard in the team? Igor Bobkov has not shown stability in the series with “Salavat Yulaev”? Ivan Bocharov, failed the ending of the regular season and losing in the playoffs to the veteran gates of Alexander Eremenko? And Timur Bilyalov, though replays Swede Adam Radborne in “AK the leopard” has received a black mark in the first period of the match with the Finns on the Swedish games.

PREMIERE ROMANOV IS DELAYED

With all the wealth choice defenders for the national team from the KHL scarce. A thousand times right, CSKA coach Igor Nikitin, stating the return of the NHL olimpioniks Bogdan Kiselevich the absence of market players in our League. On the Swedish games 2020 the Russian captain (just Kiselevich) did not become a Bastion of reliability.

The two-time Stanley Cup winner, Olympic champion Vyacheslav Voynov was embarrassing in the playoffs, besides he has an overwhelming desire to return to the NHL. Nikita Nesterov only towards the end of the regular season to adjust your indicator of usefulness in the champion team, which in the big “pros”. Confidently looked Artem Tooth and Igor Ozhiganov of SKA, as well as albert Yarullin from “AK Bars”. Alas, the first of them missed the stages of the Eurotour and watching the ocean.

Debut in the national team at Swedish games ignited in the last two MFM Alexander Romanov left questions. Chief among them is the readiness for the NHL. To leave in “Montreal” and wait for the chance or to stay another season in CSKA? The world Cup in Switzerland, alas, canceled, would help with answers. If Romanov was invited to the national team.

TIME, THE YOUTH TROIKA HAS NOT YET COME

But one of the forwards would have made the company a bird-Troika Sipacheva? With options for not a lot, but there is a choice. This two Tkachev, Alexander Barabanov, Andrey Kuzmenko, nashumevshie scoring rhythm Anton Slepyshev, sniper Nikita Soshnikov (if not prevent a concussion).

But where are the creative centres? Really there is no one to compete with Sipacheva? It seems ready to reach a new level Denis Zernov, who missed half the season due to injury. Don’t forget about Andrew Svetlakova, if he is able to subordinate emotions to reason. He sided centre-forward, fearless, but starts with a half-turn.

CSKA is growing for quality checker Pavel Karnaukhov, who already drew the attention of the staff team. Overall the centre-forward is only 23, his progress is obvious. Now he replaced at the club exhausted by the injury of captain Sergei Andronov. Karnaukhov can not only hitout and catch yourself goals, but to score. In the second match of the series with “torpedo” he was pleasantly surprised elegant the covering for execution.

The Grenadier (195 cm 99 kg) Alexandru Kadakina from “Salavat Yulaev” it’s hard to compete with the Moscow CSKA. But in a series with “Avant-garde” 26-year-old ufimets has shown best game in recent seasons. Let in goals and scored, but became king on the point and reached the second round of the playoffs in the pros (“+4”). He would have to fight the power add…

With regard to the youth trio of Peter, debuted in the national team at the Swedish games, the time will come. Very soon. Meanwhile, Basil Podkolzin Ivan Morozov Kirill Marchenko buggy to the world championship. And the captain of the silver team in Ostrava-2020 Grigory Denisenko after returning wilted and exploded, unfortunately, single. As in the last three games of the playoffs with Jokerit.

Tentative lineup for the world Cup 2020

Goalies: Ilya Sorokin (CSKA), Alexander Samonov (SKA), Igor Bobkov (vanguard).

Defence: Nikita Nesterov, Bogdan Kiselevich, Alexander Romanov (all – CSKA), Artem Tooth, Igor Ozhiganov (both of SKA), Vyacheslav Voynov (vanguard), albert Yarullin (AK bars), Andrei Mironov (Dynamo Moscow), Artem Sergeev (Salavat Yulaev).

Forwards: Cyril Moody, Mikhail Grigorenko, Andrei Svetlakov, Anton Slepyshev, Konstantin Okulov, Pavel Karnaukhov (all – CSKA), Vadim Shipachev (Dinamo M) Vladimir E. Tkachev, Alexander Barabanov, Andrey Kuzmenko (all – SKA), Nikita Soshnikov, Alexander kadeikin had (both Salavat Yulaev), Vladimir Tkachev (Lokomotiv Moskva).