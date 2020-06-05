Brazil has recorded 1349 died of the coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record for the country most affected in Latin America.
Latin America continues to suffer, the Europe opens
Louis Genot
Agence France-Presse
RIO DE JANEIRO — The Latin America still suffers from the epidemic of coronavirus, Brazil in the lead, which reached a new record of the dead Wednesday, the opposite of Europe where the borders are reopened, as in Austria Thursday, in the midst of controversy on the hydroxychloroquine.
Brazil has recorded 1 349 died of the coronavirus in 24 hours, a new record for this country, the most affected in Latin America. A curfew has also been imposed from Wednesday in a score of towns of the State of Bahia, in the northeast of Brazil, in an attempt to contain the rapid growth in air of the pandemic of sars coronavirus.
“If we do not act, we risk seeing an explosion of demand for beds in intensive care, and we will not address it,” said the governor of the State of Bahia, Rui Costa.
Brazil, the new epicentre of the pandemic COVID-19, now 32 548 dead and nothing seems able to stop the progression of the novel coronavirus in the country.
The figures, that the scientific community considers grossly under-valued, are the Latin american giant in the fourth place in the world for the dead, behind the United States – which remain by far the country most hard hit with 107 000 deaths in – the United Kingdom (39 728), and Italy (33 530).
Brazil, whose president Jair Bolsonaro is regularly referred to the lifting of restrictions to preserve the economy and employment, represents more than half of the cases of contamination and death of the COVID-19 in Latin America.