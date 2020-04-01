Laugh often: nutritionist shared secret methods of losing weight without effort
The expert gave the original tips losing weight
There are many ways to lose weight quickly, but most of them will leave you hungry and significantly beat on health, as “payback” for fast weight loss often have to pay twice as fast as the typed keys. But there are gentle and simple tricks that will help to get rid of two or three extra pounds easily. It is about them, said nutritionist Christina Lobanovsky, who previously shared a simple rule-of-control eating. In Instagram she listed the tricks that will facilitate the task of losing weight.
Recommendations that will help you to lose 2-3 kg without much effort:
Change your body position if you’re sedentary work. It improves the vascular system, which is also reflected on the correction weight.
Do not eat up portions to finish. Remember yourself as a child sitting on an almost empty plate and ohayuschih next to grandma. Try to repeat this trick.
Laugh often: 10-15 minutes of genuine laughter can help burn about 40 calories, and also increase the concentration of serotonin and dopamine in the body, thereby reducing appetite.
Do not talk to anyone during the meal, over great conversation you might not notice how much you’ve eaten.
Don’t eat up food for children. Stop being greedy and throw away all the leftovers without remorse.
Do not store snacks at home. You don’t have to be anything from junk food and quick meals. It will teach you how to cook something healthy even when time is limited.