Law 31: pharmacists employees are afraid of the overload of work
July 21, 2020 8: 15 am
The canadian Press
MONTREAL – A group of pharmacists employees of the Quebec feared that the entry into force of the act, 31 which provides new powers to pharmacists does for their members or an overload of work that could be harmful to their own health.
Under the act, 31 adopted by the national Assembly in may last, pharmacists now have the ability to extend prescriptions, give immunizations and prescribe some drugs, including those offered for free sale. They can also evaluate the physical and mental condition of a person in order to ensure the appropriate use of medicines.
The professional Association of pharmacists employees of Quebec (APPSQ) notes that the act 31 will increase the accessibility to health care is first-line for patients.
However, the president, Karina Savoie, provides that the arrival of new pharmacy services will increase the pressure on the pharmacists employees. Ms. Savoie says that prior to the arrival of these new acts, three pharmacists, four said that the workload had an impact on their own health.
The Association wishes to prioritize certain interventions, notably in terms of administrative overhead, roles and responsibilities of stakeholders in the circuit of the medicine, planning of manpower and work organization.