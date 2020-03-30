Laynes got to sphere of interests of Tottenham
Mexican may in the future move to England.
Winger real Betis, Diego Laínez in the future the transfer window may move to Tottenham, overide Don Balon.
According to a source, the 19-year-old Mexican football player interested in the head coach “spurs” Jose Mourinho. It is noted that Betis will ask the British 15 million euros.
In the current season of the championship of Spain winger played 10 matches, not his effective action.