Layoffs extended to the employees of the Chateau Frontenac
About 500 employees, a little more than 40 are still employed at the Château Frontenac.
June 1, 2020 19: 30
Leah Harvey
Employees of the Chateau Frontenac, who had been laid off last march due to the pandemic, have recently received a notice of collective dismissal. For 90 % of the 500 members of the democratic union of the employees of the Château Frontenac, this document specifies that their employer will not be able to re-hire in the next six months.
Behind “the tourism industry” are men and women who, despite the onset of a déconfinement, will not be able to work in the field that they are passionate about. For the employees of the Chateau Frontenac, the curtain comes down : their employer will not be able to remind everyone to work for the summer.
About 500 employees, a little more than 40 are still employed at the Château Frontenac. “The Castle has been able to keep a few employees to the kitchen, and for the maintenance of the building or to ensure the security, but the procedure of dismissal affects 90 % of my members. These are all trades that are affected,” says Vincent Caron, chair of the democratic union of the employees of the Chateau Frontenac.
“I understand that this document may worry people. This whole situation is scary. It was like a wind of panic, but the notice of collective dismissal is a mandatory administrative proceeding under the law for the employer,” says Mr. Caron, which ensures that the preservation of the employment relationship, such as it is enshrined in the collective agreement, is still. The unionized employees of the Frontenac Castle keep, therefore, a link with their employer for a maximum period of two years, a period that started on 15 march last, upon the receipt of the first notice of a layoff of employees.
In an email that he sent to the Sun, Maxime Aubin, deputy director of marketing and communications for the Château Frontenac, explains that the Castle hopes to be able to be re-employed as quickly as possible many of its employees. “We sincerely hope we remember all the people who are made redundant as quickly as possible. We want to be able to accommodate, as early as this summer, a greater number of travellers in order to give work to the largest number of employees possible. This is why promotions will be launched over the next few days and that the Accor group, including The Fairmont Chateau Frontenac is a part, puts in place measures [health] among the most rigorous in the hospitality industry to be able to accommodate them safely to our customers”, said Mr. Aubin.
A government assistance was slow to arrive
Mr. Caron provides to be currently in discussion with the direction of the Castle to allow employees not to lose the achievements that they have earned throughout their career. The president of the union regrets that the government does not come more to the aid of the tourism industry. “We are in discussion with the Château Frontenac that he agrees to enroll in the grant program for the provision pay, but it is complex. We are told that the steps are complicated. Too many want to avoid the penalties and fraudsters, the program discourages some businesses”, said Mr. Caron, who wants to see its members return to work as quickly as possible.
What the trade union of the employees of the Chateau Frontenac, it is that the various levels of government to help the tourism industry to restart by injecting money, but also by allowing a déconfinement more flexible.
“I don’t know what they were the employees of the Castle, but these are committed people who are customer service. They do not want to change the sector of activity! The field that they are passionate about, it is the public”, concludes Mr. Caron.
For the curious who might want to “do the tourist” in their own city, know that the Château Frontenac remains closed to the public for an indefinite period and is only accessible to guests of the hotel. The citizens of Quebec will also have to wait for the “after-COVID” to take advantage of other services of the Castle such as the bar 1608, the restaurant Up Dufferin or the Time Spa.