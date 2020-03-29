Lazio can make the signing of Pedro
The Spaniard’s contract with Chelsea expires next summer.
Chelsea midfielder Pedro Rodriguez with the big share of probability will leave the camp, “retired” to the status of a free agent because his contract expires next summer.
As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Lazio are interested in signing the 32-year-old Spaniard, however, concrete offers the player the eagles have not done.
In addition, the club of Rome intends to make the transition to another Chelsea player Olivier Giroud, the agreement which also runs until the summer of 2020.
The main problem for Lazio in the matter of signing players in the summer transfer window may become pandemic coronavirus that caused severe impact on Italy.
Despite this, the eagles decided to keep the team-Ciro Immobile and are preparing a new contract with a bonus for goals scored for his key striker.