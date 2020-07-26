LBJEQ: ball Play without spectators in the stadium Canac
Any supporter unable to attend the confrontation between the Diamonds of Quebec and the Alouettes de Charlesbourg, Saturday.
Share
July 25, 2020 18: 05
Updated at 22h03
Share
LBJEQ: ball Play without spectators in the stadium Canac
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The Diamonds of Quebec city won their game against the Alouettes de Charlesbourg on Saturday, without encouragement or supporters or parents. Only 50 people could enter the stadium and the teams didn’t want to play the police.
The baseball team of Quebec, with the Ligue de baseball junior élite du Québec (LBJEQ), had introduced a document for the return of the parties with the measures of distance physical. In a stadium of 5,000 seats, the team considered it easy to comply with the health measures, with an audience of 200 people.
“The City of Quebec in the name of public Health has asked us to comply, it is necessary to play in front of a maximum of 50 people. For us it is not possible to play the police in front of the stage, and determine who can see the match or not,” explains the president of the Diamonds of Quebec, Charles Demers.
So the team chose to play without an audience, in order to avoid the difficult decisions. The choice was made with the Alouettes de Charlesbourg, who were of the same opinion.
“There are the season ticket holders, parents of the opposing team who will travel to come and see their child, parents who invest resources and money to see their child progress in the sport… it is a great pity. We are asked to play the police while it is not up to us,” adds Charles Demers.
“We are being asked to play the police while it is not up to us to do it ”
—
Charles Demers, president of Diamond Québec
The team did not want to stick with it or take the risk of getting fined for non-compliance with the instructions. Several people have been denied, Saturday, at the entrance to the stadium, to those who had not seen the new on the social networks.
“It has broken his heart. It was among other old people who just wanted to come see the baseball, a low-cost activity to them. It has refused for a question of fairness.”
Confusion
While Quebec requires an audience of 50 people in gatherings, other cities, they have given the green light for up to 250 people.
“It is a little bit confused, we do not know who to listen to. The league says this is correct, but the City says no… there are 5000 seats in the stadium! This is a little ridiculous. In Montreal, it does not seem to be a problem,” said Demers.
On 3 August, the problem will be resolved. The gatherings of 250 persons will be permitted by public Health. In the meantime, the teams of the LBJEQ have games to play.