Le Groupe Maurice would have forced seniors to go die at the hospital
Photo: Marie-France Coallier The Duty
The luxury residence with The Atmosphere, to the Île-des – Sœurs, is struggling with an outbreak of the COVID-19.
The Group of Mauritius has forced the hand of the elderly in end-of-life, with the COVID-19, forcing them to leave the residence of the Nuns ‘ Island, The Atmosphere, to be transferred to the hospital, denounces Dr. Eveline Gaillardetz, head of home care in the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal. What denies with force, the promoter.
Dr. Eveline Gaillardetz complained that a resident of 93 years, with the COVID-19, was found on a stretcher to the emergency after having been transferred to the hospital of Verdun, against the advice of his wife, it has been almost two weeks. Other families have suffered the pressure for their loved one to be transferred to, supports Dr. Eveline Gaillardetz. “This is a foreclosure in the sweet “, said the doctor. “These people are frail and vulnerable” seek comfort care and die in their apartment, she said.
To check out
The list of NURSING homes and residences affected by the COVID-19
The luxurious residence The Atmosphere is grappling with an outbreak of the COVID-19. Twenty-three residents are affected. Six of them were hospitalized. One person died of the disease in the walls of the institution. Employees are ill or in isolation.
To see the video
Management response
“There has been no case of transfer of a resident to the hospital against the wishes of the families,” says Rita Kataroyan, vice president of marketing of the Group Maurice. This decision, she says, has been taken to ensure the safety of the other residents and the staff.
“It was not done light-heartedly “, she adds.
The Group Maurice said to rely on a government directive, according to which it is necessary to transfer to the hospital residents with the COVID-19, who ” are at risk of wandering “.
However, in its guidance to private residences for seniors (RPP), the ministry of Health and social Services indicates that “the institution shall recommend a transfer to a medium containment located in a previously determined” in two cases : when “the person is not self-sufficient to care for herself or the RPA does not have trained personnel who have access to personal protective equipment to provide the required assistance in any security” ; or when ” the person is not able to conform strictly to the instructions of the containment to the chamber (for example, in the presence of neurocognitive disorders) “.
23
This is the number of residents with the COVID-19 in the luxurious residence The Atmosphere, located at The Ile-des – Soeurs.
The mother of Marianne (fictitious name), is a resident in the nursing unit of The Atmosphere. Attainment of an advanced stage of Alzheimer’s disease, it suffers from the COVID-19. The disease has weakened.
“She takes a little medicine for not wandering, says Marianne, who testifies under the guise of anonymity for fear of reprisals. She remains quiet in her room. “
His mother had made the wish to die to The Atmosphere, without therapeutic obstinacy. In spite of everything, it has almost be transported to the hospital of Verdun, indignant Marianne.
Marianne denounces the lack “obvious” preparation of the Group Maurice outbreak. “The executive could and should have prepared to be able to ensure that it can keep all the [residents],” she said. Marianne points out that his mother pays his rent more than $ 6,500 per month. “Is this a question of image ? request-t-it. They don’t want to have people die in them ? “
The Group Maurice said that it is facing a shortage of labour, as well as other residences or NURSING homes. To support the Atmosphere, the CIUSSS du Centre-Sud-de-l’île-de-Montréal has sent on Tuesday a microbiologist, a consultant in infection prevention and a manager in home care.
The CIUSSS is also said to be “building a site” to accommodate the patients with the COVID-19, from private residences for seniors.