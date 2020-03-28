Leading “Inspector” told about the gift she gave her husband
Spoiler alert: the emotions are still the best of all possible options.
#Stigler. Under this hashtag Ukrainians are portrayed in social media photos that they did before the introduction of self-isolation. Someone shows a photo in the office, others at the holiday table, and some boast sea vacation. Host of “Auditor” of the New channel Julia Pankova shares of the berninaexpress train. The girl, along with her husband traveled from Switzerland to Italy.
“Valentine’s Day has received from her husband a certificate for a trip. We hesitated on where to go. And decided to take a ride on the train, which is on the UNESCO world heritage site known as the Rhaetian railway. Imagine this road for over 100 years”, – says Julia.
She admits that she was in a fairy tale.
“We got in red train with panoramic roof. It was spring, and after a few hours was in the winter. After the train climbed to a height of 2900 meters. Then again descended to the bottom, and there in the spring. Flowers blooming and birds chirping” – says a leading.
The journey lasted eight hours. Julia said that she found it hard to look away from the window.
And, of course, what could be for Julia to stay without the extreme? This time she conquered the mountain on a sled.
“And why I always refused that pleasure. Thought how can I choose snowboarding instead of something else?! Imagine a sled can accelerate to 40 miles per hour! Extreme still the same. Glad that my husband convinced me to go to town Lenzerheide. There I felt great pleasure from the slopes”, a girl said.