Leakage of natural gas in Quebec: some buildings in containment
The firefighters are walking in the area of the city centre with detectors of hazardous material in order to check the quality of the air and ensure that the premises are safe.
22 June 2020 13h03
Judith Desmeules
The Sun
The area of avenue Honoré-Mercier and rue Saint-Jean is to be avoided. The excavation works have caused a significant leak of natural gas.
Twenty firefighters are on the scene, two water jets are in operation to dissipate the gas.
The traffic is completely stopped on avenue Honoré-Mercier, rue Saint-Jean and rue Saint-Joachim, at the approach of the intersection. Motorists must take a detour.
The intervention could last for a good part of the day, informs Bill Noonan, spokesman for the Department of fire protection of the City of Quebec (SPCIQ).
“It can be quite long. Given that it is of the dangerous, they take the time to do things,” he says.
The firefighters are walking in the area with detectors of hazardous material in order to check the quality of the air and ensure that the premises are safe. Some of the buildings from the surrounding area have been placed in confinement, the person must not leave, but no evacuation has been announced for the moment.
The fire department has also requested the assistance of Énergir on the scene, the natural gas distributor.
More details to come…