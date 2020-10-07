Capacita Mendoza presents this second part of this interesting course to know and continue enjoying the world of wine and tasting … Either for pure pleasure, or to incorporate it as a tool in the world of marketing, sales and tourism.

Let's learn and toast!

The course is designed in four classes. The idea of this training is to be able to deepen some content on current wine trends. And the intention is that all those who wish to undertake in the wine market can participate, those who want to enter to work in the marketing (internal / external) of wines and do not have knowledge, and all those who want to know how this market works . As well as those fans who love this noble drink.

The courses are accompanied by a guide to taste and learn from your home all the virtues and details that a glass of wine can present us.

The training is given by Federico Lancia , a journalist specializing in wines. He is director of Wines and Good Living. Panelist specialized in different renowned media. Head of Press for several wineries in Argentina. Columnist for provincial and national media on wines and their consumption. Founder of Diplomatic Luxury Wines, the most important luxury wine fair in Argentina.

Temary

TARGETS SEEKING IDENTITY

The new ways of producing white wines in Argentina

Consumer demands

The growth of new strains.

The opportunity of the Rosés

THE WAY OF MALBEC, THE WAY OF ARGENTINE WINE

Development of the flagship strain of Argentina.

Different styles and terroir.

World development.

Vertical Tasting.

NEW STRAINS AND THE TRADITION THAT ADAPTS

Emerging strains from Argentina

Classic wines turned modern

The rise of innovation.

Sustainability, organic, biodynamic.

THE BLENDS. THE LIGHT AT THE END OF THE TUNNEL

Emblematic wines of Argentina.

The Argentine identity of its wines.

Different influences, different styles.

What is coming.

Federico Lancia.

For more information contact Capacita Mendoza .

www.capacitamendoza.com.ar

info@capacitamendoza.com.ar