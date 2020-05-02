Leave everything to manage a clinical screening
Martine Letarte
Special Collaboration
May 2, 2020
Photo: Leila Delisle
The time of the crisis, Charles-Édouard Carrier has returned to his former profession as a nurse clinician.
This text is part of the special Services essential
Charles-Édouard Carrier normally writes on these pages and others, in addition to having co-founded the media motorcycle Oneland and co-wrote the tv series Girls motorcycle. But these days, you don’t have to cross it in a trendy café immersed in the writing, but the clinical screening of the COVID-19 that it manages in the former center of the auto Sears Place Fleur de Lys, Quebec.
“In the time that followed the creation of the online site jecontribuecovid19.govt.qc.ca, I filled out the form and contacted the Ordre des infirmières et infirmiers du Québec to renew my license “, he says, during one of his rare days off.
Five years ago, Charles-Édouard decided to leave his profession as a clinical nurse and responsibilities of a manager in the health network. “I need air “,he remembers, speaking then of the cumbersome nature of the bureaucracy. But he had really wanted to devote himself full-time to writing and its various projects already underway. Writing a lot already, Charles Edward was thus naturally turned to journalism.
But, with the outbreak of the pandemic, it has not asked any questions. He wanted to participate in this collective effort. As there was no concrete offer after a week of waiting, he contacted friends managers in the network to offer his help. In less than 24 hours, he received a text from a former colleague : “The human resources of my CIUSSS will call you this afternoon. Can you start Monday ? “
He agreed without knowing what would be his mission.
It is, finally, as site chief in this testing clinic, to the car, with a small portion for the pedestrians, he has been called to serve. Funny coincidence : his father has long been manager of this Sears store, and he had sought by all means to do something with this former center of the auto.
“Never, my father could have imagined the fate that reserved this crisis to this space, says Charles-Edouard. It is amazing to see the creativity demonstrated by the management team to turn this place into a clinic ultrafonctionnelle. “
Reconnect to the human
The days are long at the clinic for screening, with shifts of 12 hours. Despite this and the fact that he had to “cross many dreams of [s]has bucket list” for the time, Charles-Édouard is pleased to have accepted this mission. Why ? “For me to reconnect to the human,” he said. The one that I think is beautiful in all its vulnerability, its grandeur, its differences and its good will. “
Each day, he encounters resilient people, listening to advice, even if it is difficult for them. He tells us this afternoon, gray and cold where two health professionals, have presented themselves to his clinic to do the test. As they showed symptoms related to the COVID-19, the team had to remind them that they had to isolate the time to get the result.
“We’ve seen it in their eyes all the weight of their work, remembers Charles-Edward. Panic-stricken, they we have explained how the needs were great in their respective units, where they were required to do only the work of three or four people, of night, of night, of day. They had the impression to abandon the patients, colleagues, families. They have told us how difficult it was for them to stay at home, knowing the situation on the ground. Even tired, sick, isolated from their loved ones, they would have continued to help. “
There will be an end
When asked if he was afraid he would fall ill, Charles-Édouard replied in the negative. “With all the measures put in place to protect the teams, I don’t care at all,” he says. I am in the first line of screening, I am not at the front, unlike my friends who are in NURSING homes, intensive care, or in emergencies. “
Charles-Édouard has put many projects on pause to return to the health-care system in crisis. Indeed it is in the last miles of writing a book on the motorcycle that he co-wrote, and of which the output library is planned for this fall.
“This return in the health care network makes me feel good because I know that there will be an end,” he says. It is unclear when, but there will be one. But around me, there are all of these people, health professionals, for whom it is the daily. After the crisis, their work will remain the same, their terms and conditions also, without a doubt. These people have chosen to keep in health for a population, regardless of the storms. Me, I left the ship between two huge waves. They are the ones, the heroes. “