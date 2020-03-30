Lednev – best performer of free kicks in the Premier League
In the current championship of Ukraine after direct kicks scored just nine goals.
Effective the shots are always decorated soccer, and sometimes has a decisive influence on the outcome of the matches. The importance of these standards in any case should not be underestimated, but also to erect them in rank something special is not worth it. However, we must admit that today in the Ukrainian League goals from free-kicks don’t score often. In 23 rounds, we saw only nine such cases, but similarly scored only five teams. Among them, Dynamo and Shakhtar, but dawn held four such goals. And they all – the work of Bogdan Ledneva.
In the past the championship of Ukraine after direct free kicks were scored 23 goals. Scoring shots then scored 11 of clubs 12 – everything except the Gums. Shakhtar had five such goals, the Dynamo and the Carpathians – 3.
The worst free – kicks from Carpathians and Vorskla
The current leader of the championship by the number of kicks is the ear. It should be noted that in the Premier League try to score from any range, but it is not always effective. Although coach Ruslan Kostyshin with direct standards scored twice and therefore in their situation, such tactics are justified. In the championship of Ukraine, by the way, do a lot of fouls in the areas of direct impact, and in this you can be sure, when we get to compare our superiority with the European leagues. Many free kicks near Dawn, although the accuracy of, despite four goals scored, not very impressive. Highest Shakhtar and Dnepr-1, but the resulting efficiency is lame. The worst situation in question falling into the frame from Carpathians and Vorskla, although there and allegedly driven by skilled players. In Poltava penalties already approached eight players, but the Champions in this case the players Ear. They most often fall into… the wall. In General, take the number, but not quality. By the way, the right leg in FDA standards comply slightly more often than the left.
Dynamo and Shakhtar: year without scoring a penalty
At Dynamo this season in all competitions to 36 free throws, but the goal did not lead any of them. Last season, the Kiev sold three such standard (Victor Tsygankov – two, Mykola Morozyuk is one). The last time this happened nearly a year ago – April 3, 2019. It turns out that Dynamo has 47 (!) free throws in a row without scored goals. Shakhtar have this series lasts even longer – since March 10 of last year (then in the match against Karpaty effective shots with penalty scored by Tyson and Maicon). But the miners struck during this time, 31 direct standard in all tournaments. Of course, teams like Dynamo and Shakhtar, such statistics should not be. But bad times happen at all. So, in this season in their Championships, not scored penalty many elite clubs – real Madrid and Liverpool, Chelsea and inter Milan, Manchester United and Borussia D. it is the players of real Madrid 14 times beat free kicks and only one hit the target. One accurate shot on 10 attempts and Liverpool.
School Dynamo
The midfielder Dawn Bogdan Ledneva not only the most goals from free kicks this season, the Premier League, but first place in the total number of strokes. One goal he takes 4.5 shots, and accuracy is only 33%. The midfield Dynamo Victor Tsygankov it is higher, it is also six times hit the target, but this season he somehow unlucky (twice from the penalty struck the woodwork). High precision shots and the midfielder of Dnipro-1, another graduate of Dynamo Sergei Bulary. His team free-kicks, by the way, hit only two players – he and captain Sergey Kravchenko.
Most of the kicks in this championship suffered Mariupol (three goals conceded) and Marseille (two). At the gate of the Carpathians penalty shot 25 times on goal and Dnipro-1 – 23. The smallest number of direct standards was toward Dusk, Marseille and Shakhtar 14. In this case the target of the Gums with a penalty shot only twice.
The best free – kicks in Spain
Everything is relative, and in the championship with goals from free-kicks is still not the worst situation. The number – Yes, but in the Premier League we have only played 138 matches. In an average game we hammered 0,07 direct standard. We have analyzed the situation in 10 leading leagues of Europe and I can say that most penalties scored only in Belgium and Spain. In the Example this season at a real parade of penalty kicks (they have already scored 16 teams), although the accuracy there is not the best. We have, oddly enough, the target fall more often. But these attacks are weak, or goalkeepers in the Premier League on top. The most important indicator of effectiveness. Now, in the Spanish championship on one goal takes 12 free throws, and in our – 25. We emphasize again that the direct standards have very much. In an average match, it turns out almost twice more than in England and Germany. Explanations there can be several. In Ukraine often take the game over and come in different martial arts – leading Championships, more combined. The second point – an aggressive game in defense and a lot of fouls near their goal. Third judging, this is also important…
Lednev in the company of Messi!
Four goals from free-kicks performed by Bogdan Ledneva – a very respectable figure. In 10 major European leagues, and there they are going to play more matches, many scored only one player – Barcelona forward Lionel Messi. The Argentine takes the first place by the total number of kicks, and the midfielder Dawn among the five players who most often hit the standards. By the way, in Spain last season Messi scored six straight standards, and Lednev year ago to the penalty did not fit.