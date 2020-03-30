Left “Matchmakers” star gave the truth about the heroine, and showed themselves in life: “Sunny was a fool”
57-year-old actress Lyudmila Artemyev, who became popular after starring Olga Kovaleva in the series “Matchmakers”, broke the silence and spoke about his character.
Reports Politeka.net the actress shared new photos on his Instagram.
In the caption under one of them Artemyev described Kovalev as the mystery woman.
“Olga, actually, every season is a mystery to me. What kind of woman? Something turns, stirs, wags – amazing!
On the one hand it is possible to call such a Sunny fool, it is also applicable to it. On the other hand, clever incredible. On the one hand, and in her patience, and tact, and intelligence, but suddenly get up…” – shared the actress.
Fans fully agreed with the words of his idol and once again began to admire his acting talent Artemieva. Some of her post has encouraged that perhaps the actress will return to the series. The fact that Artemiev was not involved in the filming of new episodes of the seventh season, so the rumors that she left the show. Her colleague on the “Matchmakers” Tatiana Kravchenko said that the reason for the departure could become a financial issue. Though officially this was not confirmed.