Legacy Hallyday: Laeticia announced a “definitive agreement” with Laura Smet

Laeticia Hallyday, the widow of Johnny Hallyday, announced on Friday that it found a “definitive agreement” with Laura Smet, daughter-in-law. The two women, his photographed at the funeral of the French singer.
July 3, 2020 10.03 a.m.
Agence France-Presse
PARIS — Laeticia Hallyday, the widow of the French singer Johnny Hallyday, announced on Friday that it found a “definitive agreement” with Laura Smet, daughter-in-law, in their legal battle in the long course around the legacy of the star who died the end of 2017.
“Laeticia has expressed a desire to reach an agreement with the elders of her husband. It is the peace demanded by the mourning, as the serenity that must dwell in every family. A definitive agreement has been found with Laura Smet, who grabbed the outstretched hand by Laeticia Hallyday,” it said in a press release Gilles Gauer, attorney for Ms. Hallyday.
No details on the agreement is not specified in this release.
Contacted by AFP, Mr. Gauer has refused to give further details.
The agreement does not deal with David Hallyday, the eldest of the singer. “It takes a little time for the resumption of dialogue and trust, and to find solutions also technically not always simple. It is the goal that continues to be and what we hope for. I think we’re going to broaden the agreement in time to close”, has pointed out to Me Gauer to the AFP.
“This is a key moment. Laeticia had asked us to achieve a number of goals, the first of which was to find an agreement that would permit building the future to re-create the peace within the family, an agreement on the fate of the work of Johnny, and protector, especially in regard to Jade and Joy”, his daughters, he added.
It has been over two years since David Hallyday and Laura Smet have engaged a legal battle against the widow of their father, to obtain their share of the inheritance to which they feel they have been deprived by the will of the rockstar.
In a testament written in the United States in 2014, he had bequeathed the whole of his fortune to his widow and their two daughters, Jade and Joy, without nothing to leave to her elders.