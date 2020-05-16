Legault, after the moment of grace
The rate of satisfaction with regard to the management of the crisis by prime minister François Legault has risen to 99 % in the days following the beginning of the state of public health emergency, according to a survey commissioned by the ministry of the executive Council.
The support of the government have dwindled since. The proportion of Quebecers satisfied with the measures undertaken by the government to combat the pandemic increased from 94 % to 77 % from 23 march to 11 may, according to Light.
The updating of the tragedy of the private CHSLD Herron in the daily Montreal Gazette on April 11 was the ” tipping point “. “There was a before and an after Herron,” said a member of the bodyguard of Mr. Legault to the Duty.
In a state of ” acute stress “, the population is united behind the team of François Legault, who multiplies initiatives to repel the assault of the COVID-19. “It was unreal. In a crisis, citizens turn to their government. It is the rallying. After that, it’s back to normal. It is not destabilized, ” he continued. It was really fun, but they knew very well that it was not to last. It is part of the return to normal, ” says one of his colleagues.
The story of dozens of residents left to themselves in the CHSLD Herron after the departure of employees shattered by the new coronavirus — or fear — done by the journalist
Aaron Derfel has highlighted the fragility of the health network.
Numb, the debate on the action the government then took over gradually.
The plan déconfinement developed by the team of François Legault has raised concerns of parents of children enrolled in a daycare or in a school, the owners of shops, artists, or even to owners of tourist lodges and seeing the summer season slip between their fingers. The “adjustments” that the government provides also.
Climate of fear in Montreal
58 % of Montrealers are afraid of contracting the COVID-19, compared to 52 % of all Quebecers, according to a stroke of probe unveiled during the week by the Quebec Community Groups Network and the Association for canadian studies. On the island of Montreal, 50 % of francophones, but 72 % of anglophones and 66 % of allophones are afraid of being hit by the novel coronavirus.
Commenting on the survey results, Mr. Legault has taken the flu the Montreal Gazette and, in turn, its refer to the health, Aaron Derfel. In the press conference, he has assigned a “certain responsibility” in the concern, who won the English-speaking population.
That said, the situation remains “alarming” in the metropolis, he reiterates day after day.
The prime minister was in the epicenter of the crisis for the first time since the week of march 8 : a shift in more “symbolic” than practical, should be in his entourage. For example, he had not set foot in his private residence located in the borough of Outremont in the past two months.
The head of government talked to the press in montreal for Thursday and Friday in the cinquième salle of Place des Arts. For precaution, the journalists were scattered, microphones sanitized, the dim light. Behind a banner on which the slogan “It continues to protect” appeared, he announced one of the most difficult decisions he has taken since the beginning of the pandemic, closing schools in the Greater Montreal until the start of August-September.
Mr. Legault has evoked over the last few weeks a back-to-school-to-Montreal 19 may, then on may 25, before to solve, on the advice of the public Health, to cancel the remainder of the school year 2019-2020. As he has anticipated, some have hailed his decision, while others criticized it. “It is difficult in cursed postpone the déconfinement” said one of his close advisers.
Outside the Greater Montreal area, the déconfinement primary schools is appreciated by a clear majority of parents of children who have returned to school, said a political adviser, pointing to another poll.
Another topic of debate, and even contention, between Quebec that the prime minister has taken to arm-the-body, during its passage in the metropolis : the port of the mask.
He promised the City of Montreal a million masks, and $ 6 million to bring a cover-faces the residents of the neighborhoods most affected by the COVID-19 and transit users who are unable to comply with the rule of distance of two meters.
Wearing a mask will go into the “habits” of Quebec, said he persuaded Mr. Legault.
If this is not the case, the obligation to wear a covering-face in some places could follow. “The virus will not go away tomorrow morning “, he said. At the end of the press conference, he stood up and turned towards the exit. At the sight of the mayor Valerie Plant, whose mouth and nose were covered, he stopped net to surrender his mask.
Thursday, 16: 30. It is hidden that he is out of his car in front of the Palais des congrès. Yet, no tv camera to the horizon. Surrounded by his bodyguards, he passed under a succession of neon-yellow, and then walked a good step towards a large room where the leaders of the health network of the Greater Montreal were waiting for it. Mr. Legault said he is less interested in finding “guilty” of the failures of the crisis among the managers for the strokes drawn, but dressed to the nines, as ” solutions “. He has reiterated the idea of nationalizing the CHSLD-private, where fear of losing the war against the COVID-19 has first arisen.
Déconfinement of the parliamentary opposition
Moreover, the opposition mps walked out of the shadows this week, including the new head of the liberal, Dominique Anglade.
In 1998, prime minister Lucien Bouchard enjoyed a moment of grace during the ice storm. Then, Jean Charest, took the helm of the liberal Party of Quebec. Dominique Anglade, catapultée at the head of the LIBERALS two decades later will destabilize the prime minister François Legault ?
High head of the LPQ in the midst of a crisis, Ms. Anglade has not been able to benefit from the media hype — the buzz — usually triggered by a change of the guard at the head of a political party that has governed Quebec for more than 85 of 153 years.
The mp for montreal, has learned the hard way. After you have given the kick-off of the question period for the first time, she addressed the parliamentary press in the red Room. “We need to be able to recognize good shots and then we need to be able to say : “Well, there are things that don’t really work not. And then there are ways of doing this that will need to be revisited by the government.” Therefore, I feel perfectly legitimate to criticize as long as we bring proposals as well, ” said Ms. Anglade, whose objective is to lead the LIBERALS to power in the general election of 2022.
Unfortunate accident, the prime minister and the national director of public health, Dr. Horacio Arruda, initiating at the same time their point of release. Information networks continues there is immediately shot.