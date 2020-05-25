Legault aims to attract more immigrant workers in NURSING homes
Photo: Adrian Wyld, The canadian Press
The prime minister François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 85 new deaths, for a total of 4069 ;
- 573 new people who are infected, for a total of 47 987 ;
- 1425 people hospitalized, of which 179 were in intensive care ;
- 14 600 people healed.
- “The challenge that we guard, it is the one of the staff,” said François Legault.
The permanent residence for “guardian angels” ?
Quebec is still struggling to recruit staff in a CHSLD. Except that the prime minister, François Legault, still hesitates to regularize the status of many asylum-seekers who work in these institutions.
“I don’t want to send the message that, in the future, we will accept everyone if they find a job in Quebec “, he said, in English, during his press briefing daily.
Nevertheless, “we have a situation,” he acknowledged. “It is always difficult to find people to work in NURSING homes, and these people [asylum seekers] are already working there. “
For this, the head of government asked the minister of Immigration, Simon Jolin-Barrette, verify the individual files of asylum seekers who work in NURSING homes or in the health network.
The cases will be studied ” one by one “, he added. “It is a way to say thank-you. “
Beyond this decision, Mr. Legault has said to continue its discussions and research in order to find a way to attract, ” through the regular process of immigration “, future employees of CHSLD.
Ten days of paid sick leave ?
The prime minister of Quebec has also said to be “at the beginning of the discussions with the federal government” in order to materialize the will of Justin Trudeau to give ten days of sick leave paid to workers during the recovery of the economy.
“You need to see who would pay the holidays,” said Mr. Legault.
He stressed that the companies were likely to be experiencing “financial difficulties” and that this commitment could be a ” challenge for work organisation “.
“We are in the process of analysing the impacts and ourselves, to discuss it with the business” -he said.
A challenge of air conditioning in NURSING homes
The heat of the month of may bring their own set of challenges to the government of Quebec. “Honestly, there is still work to do” on this subject, has recognized Mr. Legault.
At the present time, 97 % of NURSING homes are staffed to areas ” where there is more freshness “, he said. Except that to take advantage of these areas, the elderly must necessarily be moved, and then grouped together, and this obviously poses a problem in a context of a pandemic.
“Short-term “, Quebec, therefore, has a plan, which is to provide NURSING homes “for additional units of air conditioning,” said the minister of Health, Danielle McCann. “It’s going to speed up, get ahead “, she said on the subject of this plan, the government Legault initially intended to deploy later in the summer season.
The minister said to juggle with the ability to create ” zones of freshness “, which are separate for the residents who received a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, said give consideration to the installation of “generators” or other “mechanisms of ventilation” in order to be able to refresh the people “.
“We will do everything that will be possible,” he insisted. “And other alternatives could be put in place to ensure that the elderly do not suffer too much from the heat “, he added, responding to a question on the possible use of hotels to house people who are vulnerable or elderly.