Legault announced that NURSING homes are private non-subsidized will all be inspected
The CHSLD Herron, Dorval
More than one resident in five has lost their life in a residential centre and long-term care private-Dorval, placed under supervision by the public health after having been deserted by most of its employees.
At its daily update on Saturday, prime minister François Legault has said to have only been informed the day before of the extent of the atrocities discovered at the CHSLD Herron, where residents were found in a state degrading, contaminated by their faeces or even dead, at the end of last month.
Since the 13th of march, no less than 31 deaths were recorded out of a total of 150 residents. At least five of these deaths are attributable to the COVID-19, but this portrait will be brought to evolve as the health authorities have only recently gained access to patient records, lack of cooperation on the part of the owner of the centre.
An investigation has been triggered by the ministry of Health and the police have also been seized of the case at the request of public safety, said Mr. Legault.
Other residences owned by the same owner will be visited, he assured, like all of the CHSLD private non-subsidized. The hospital staff must be put to work.
Checks will be made ” today “, said the minister of Health, Danielle McCann, who expects a report ” very, very short term “.
Another private institution completely overwhelmed by the situation, the Manor of Liverpool in Lévis, also saw the health care network to take control of its operation.
Who is to blame ?
“It is difficult to be worried about a CHSLD that hides a situation. We, we thought there were a few deaths, a few confirmed cases “, defended Mr. Legault.
He presents this case as a case of ” gross negligence “, for which the responsibility rests on the shoulders of the owner of the CHSLD Herron.
The minister McCann argues that NURSING homes in trouble are brought to its attention based on the number of infections reported among their residents.
Asked about a report by the ombudsman who noted as early as 2017 shortcomings in this hotel, Ms. McCann suggested that the patches had according to it been made at the time, but that the situation would be worsened since the beginning of the pandemic.
A system to review
The prime minister, which was to grant a reprieve, Saturday, was said to have waived his / her leave of absence to take stock of the situation in the institutions for the elderly, by far the most vulnerable to the virus.
“I want to tell Quebecers that I do not find acceptable the manner in which we treat our elders. It’s been a long time that we know that there is a lack of staff in NURSING homes, that the staff is not well enough paid, in particular the private sector “, he stressed.
“When the crisis will be under control, I want that we review all ways to do so, he launched. Is it that the government should go mingle of what is done in private homes ? I think more and more that yes. “
Mr. Legault is proposing to establish standards, including a minimum level of staffing, and focus on centers, on a smaller scale.
In addition, several measures adopted in the framework of the health crisis would be here to stay, including the premium for the employees.