Legault defer a week to the opening of shops in the greater Montreal area
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, and the prime minister, François Legault
The highlights of the day
- 758 new people reported as positive, for a total of 32 623 confirmed cases ;
- 1772 people to be hospitalized (+18), including 218 to the intensive care unit (+ 0) ;
- 75 new deaths, for a total of 2280 people.
- François Legault states that 72 of the 75 deaths have taken place in centres of long-term care, where the situation remains ” difficult “.
Re-open late in Montreal
The prime minister, François Legault, has decided to postpone the opening of shops of a week in the greater Montreal area.
“The margin [for manoeuvre], to us, is not large enough” in Montreal, he declared during his press conference daily. The number of beds available in the hospitals there ” remains very tight “, and since the déconfinement may cause a recrudescence of the case, Quebec has chosen to review his calendar.
The resumption of the activities of the shops of the Montreal metropolitan Community, scheduled for 11 may has been postponed to the week of may 18.
While starting the recovery elsewhere in the province, the head of the government said that the economic situation was worrying. “It is not beautiful it is not beautiful,” he said. “This is pretty in line with what we expected. The economic situation is very difficult. “
A majority of deaths in NURSING homes
In the course of its balance sheet, daily, François Legault said that 72 of the new deaths recorded in Québec were of people who lived in care centers long-term.
The prime minister has made yet another appeal for assistance so that Quebecers lend a hand in NURSING homes, especially in the region of Montreal. In all of the health-care system, 11 000 employees are absent. That is 500 more than last Thursday.
The site I contributes ! has so far helped to recruit 8000 volunteers. “But there are people tired, and it would be good to be able to replace some for a few weeks “, said the prime minister.
Masks for teachers
Quebec has done an about-face and now intends to allow teachers to wear a mask in class, such as the have demanded of the trade unions. “The ministry of Education will provide the equipment,” said the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda.
The prime minister has also appealed to the indulgence of Quebec, recognizing that a “gymnastics” incredible ” will be necessary at the re-opening of schools.
“We don’t have an operations guide for how to reopen the schools in a pandemic. This is the first time we did this, so I will try to do the best you can “, he said.
As for the parents who choose not to send their children to school or day care, they have not “to be embarrassed,” assured Francois Legault, saying understand the “anxiety” of some of them.
The prime minister has shown, however, instransigeant to cope with the demands of the anglophone school boards, who disagree with the plan of reopening of schools. “It is up to the parents to decide if they send their children to school. Not to school boards, to parents, ” he said in English. “They can’t decide that the schools will not be opened for the English-speaking “, he insisted.
Of freedom “dosed”
François Legault has attempted to allay the concerns of citizens and elected officials of certain areas, who fear that the early stages of the déconfinement create a wave of cases in areas so far spared by the COVID-19.
The déconfinement, “it doesn’t mean that everyone can start from and go somewhere else,” he recalled. “I know that it’s going to be a great appetite for the cottages and we will [monitor] the things “, he added.
“If there are any issues that are reported, at that time, we will reevaluate with the public Safety “, he attested.
Those who take advantage of the “wind of freedom” associated with the first re, he suggested to “measure” their enthusiasm. He, however, said they believe “most people” adhere to the guidelines… even in parks in montreal.