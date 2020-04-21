Legault defy a committee of experts

| April 20, 2020 | Politic | No Comments

Legault défie un comité d’experts

Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The committee of experts had made two formal proposals to the team of François Legault, to do the full job in NURSING homes and to stop the dispatch of the medical specialists in the community, to elders in the war against the COVID-19.


The committee had recommended that the government move back the call for the medical specialists.

The coverage of the COVID-19 and the first 7 items are free of charge.

You must have an account to take advantage of it.

Create an account

?Already a subscriber? Connect-you.

Share

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr

Add a Comment

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *