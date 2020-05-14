Legault gets impatient and goes to Montreal
Marco Bélair-Cirino
Marie-Michele Sioui
in Quebec city
May 14, 2020
- Quebec
After having come under fire from opposition groups on Wednesday, the prime minister, François Legault, returns for the first time in two months in Montreal, where he plans to interrogate the leaders of the health network on their management of the crisis.
He will talk in particular on Thursday and Friday, with the regional directors of public health and the presidents-general managers of the CIUSSS and CISSS. It will also be visited, for the first time since the beginning of the crisis of a health emergency, a hospital.
The progression of the “cursed virus” on the island of Montreal — home to half of the people reported as positive to the COVID-19 — there is concern over both the government and opposition.
Mr. Legault and his bodyguard are also in more public appearances over the next few weeks. The press point of the prime minister and the national director of public health, Horacio Arruda, on the situation of the novel coronavirus, will be shown Thursday, in the Parliament at the cinquième salle of Place des Arts.
In a press briefing on Wednesday, the head caquiste said he expected to ” obligations of result everywhere throughout the health network. “I understand that in the impossible no one is required. For some time, there has been a lack of staff is important, ” he started. “I think the positions are pretty much filled now, so there is no reason “, he however added.
Data
As of the date of Wednesday, Quebec had identified 89 new deaths due to the COVID-19, for a total of 3220. There were 706 new cases, for a total of 39 931. About 1876 people were hospitalized, 194 to the intensive care unit.
Mr. Legault is shown annoyed with the performance of the network on two aspects. “I’m not happy, I said to the people concerned,” he first said about the cadence detection tests. Québec is far from the daily goal of 14 000 tests that he had set at the beginning of the month. The number of tests is increased to 10 000 Friday, to go back down to 9000 by the following.
Another stumbling block is the communication with the resources of accommodation remains visibly laborious. Mr. Legault asked questions “to the people who are responsible” in order to know the number of cases of COVID-19 in each of the residential resources. “Why it has not been residence by residence, and then with the percentage ? “, he asked.
The questions of the opposition
The prime minister was forced on Wednesday to answer the questions of the leaders of the opposition parties in the chamber of the national Assembly, stripped of many desks and disinfected. It was a first in almost nine weeks.
“We had to, in some way, the democratic exercise that takes place commonly in the national Assembly on break […] so that we can concentrate on the management of the pandemic “, said the vice-prime minister, Geneviève Guilbault.
The new head of the official opposition, Dominique Anglade, asked the prime minister why some 60 % of people who died of the COVID-19 in Canada were in quebec. “3113 people who died in Quebec : it is the equivalent of the municipality of Saint-Tite “, she illustrated.
In response, the head of government recalled that, ” for all sorts of reasons “, quebec society had “chosen to be three times more people, proportionately, in centres of long-term care” — where 90 % of the deaths are occurring up here.
The liberal Party as the Parti québécois have submitted the example of the State of New York to the prime minister. “In New York, it’s seven criteria and, as long as it does not meet the seven, it is not déconfine not and we say to the citizens where it is rendered. It is a plan. It is the transparency, ” repeated the liberal André Fortin. In Quebec, “we are swimming in confusion’, he lamented.
Québec solidaire has also said they intended to press the government of questions in order to ” understand what is the plan of the prime minister of the CAQ for lifted Quebec out of the crisis “. “What is it, the curves that will allow us to say : here, this is the time ? “asked Manon Massé. “Now, me, what I see behind it, it is a political decision. “
The leader of the parti québecois Pascal Bérubé has also sought to press members of the government Legault of ” essential questions posed by the public.”
His party, like the liberal Party, has asked the government to make the wearing of masks mandatory—, respectively, in public transit in Montreal and throughout Quebec.
“If we wanted to provide masks to all Quebecers who use the buses, the metro, everywhere in Quebec, we would need tens of millions of masks “, replied the prime minister, dropping his explanations about the legal implications that could have the obligation of wearing a mask.
Marguerite Blais criticized
Opposition deputies have expressed regret to see the minister responsible for Seniors, Marguerite Blais, confined to a role with no real power in the government Legault.
The member for Fabre, Monique Sauvé, emphasized that the managers of the health network prohibit access to their institutions for family caregivers in spite of the setpoint on the part of Ms. Blais. “Is it going to take a third directive for the minister finally manages to make themselves heard ?” she asked.
“All the P. D. G. [of CIUSSS and CISSS] have been extremely… They have collaborated and said “Yes, sometimes, it is more complicated in some institutions where there is a very strong presence of COVID-19″, ” explained the minister caquiste.
According to Mr. Nadeau-Dubois, “Quebec needs more than ever” a spokesman of the elders “which has decision-making power” within the Council of ministers.