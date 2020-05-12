Legault is concerned the “chicane” between Montreal and the rest of the province; more than 3000 people dead [VIDEO]
François Legault is concerned to see the nasty virus create a divide between Montreal and the regions.
May 11, 2020 12h47
Updated at 21h49
Olivier Bossé
The Sun
While Quebec crossed the milestone of 3000 deaths related to the COVID-19, “the curve of death was already on a downward trend”, reassures Horacio Arruda. François Legault is worried about his part to see the nasty virus create a divide between Montreal and the regions.
Quebec has crossed the bar of the 3000 deaths caused by the disease, coronavirus, Monday, with 3013. This is equivalent to more than 1% of the approximately 285 000 deaths reported in the world since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the website of the american university Johns Hopkins, as of the date of the Monday at the end of the day.
On Monday, the prime minister, Legault has yet attempted to explain why more people die of the COVID-19 in Quebec than elsewhere. Since his last briefing, the balance had had time to swell to 382 deaths in four days, either 95 or 96 dead in everyday life.
The week break at the wrong time, and then the CHSLD “ill-prepared”. Finally, the way to count.
The Sun, Frédéric Matte
While Quebec includes all probable cases confirmed cases of death because of the COVID-19, it would not be so everywhere, insists the prime minister. Thanks to its method copy, when all calculations will be made, Quebec will not seem to be as bad as in this moment, he believes.
And 85 reported deaths from Sunday to Monday, only a small portion of it has died during these 24 hours. The other dates back to the beginning of the month, until April and even march, ” says Dr. Arruda, graphic support.
According to this logic, it is still reasonable to believe that several deaths have occurred may 10 and 11, will in reality also reported that later. Which is sort of the same.
“It is a people”
Of these 85 people who have succumbed to the COVID-19, Mr. Legault has pointed out that 82 living in the greater Montreal area. “We really see it as a side, the situation is very difficult, on the other hand, the situation is easier,” he reiterates.
The rhetoric of “both worlds” that it has itself established first between the CHSLD and the rest of the community, but then between Montreal and rest of Quebec, creates a certain divisions that it wishes to avoid.
To DISCOVER : the detailed map of The Covid-19 prepared by Benoît Lalonde, head of practical work and research in the Department of geography, and Stéfano Biondo, cartothécaire at the Centre GéoStat of the Library, Université Laval
While child care centres, primary schools and retail stores located outside of the Communauté métropolitaine de Montréal (CMM) have re-opened their doors this Monday, this step of déconfinement will not occur in the CMM before the other two weeks at a minimum. And this if, and only if, the situation improves by then.
“People who do not live in the Greater Montreal are afraid that people from Montreal go down in their area. First, if one remains at two meters, there is no danger that someone from Montreal vienna infect. If there is too much movement then there are too many people in Montreal who go into the regions, there was no hesitation, with Dr. Arruda, a set of guidelines to prevent these movements there, ” said Mr. Legault.
“But frankly, I don’t want that Quebecers begin to start a fight and then to be divided between Montreal and the rest of Quebec. We are all together in the same boat. We must all stick together — at two metres — all Quebecers together, call it solidarity.
“With international tourism, which will go down a lot in the next few years, I hope that the people of Montreal are going to be welcome in the Gaspé, in the Laurentians, the eastern Townships, while now the instructions such as the distance of two meters. It is a people,” continued the prime minister.
Not mandatory to take the temperature
The balance of the day is also state of 748 new cases across the province of Quebec. The screening strategy is behind on the target of 14 000 tests per day covered since Friday. There would be 10 000.
Some private schools have seized the bull by the horns taking the temperature front (without contact) of their students during the first day of school Monday morning. Measure is not necessary in the eyes of Dr. Arruda.
“Someone can be completely asymptomatic and then he knows that he could be a carrier. Therefore, the outlet temperature is not something that is absolutely recommended,” says the national director of public health.
—
The prime minister François Legault
Of the 38 469 cases reported in Quebec since the 27 February, 25 753 are always considered active, and 9703 as healed.
The number of hospitalizations, 1838, has a very low increase of seven and there were six patients COVID-19 less than the previous day in our intensive care units, 193.
“Person concerned” for Montreal
MESSRS Legault and Arruda have had to defend in light of projections published by the Institut national de santé publique du Québec (INSPQ), on Friday, at the end of the day. There we learn that the Montreal area could see up to 150 people perish each day in July in the event of a déconfinement immediate. This is not the case.
“The scenario that has been deposited by the INSPQ will never happen. It will not happen because it was decided not to reopen businesses and schools. And then it does not reopen, the 25th of may, if the situation is like that. So, the scenario is a hypothetical scenario. This is a case that will never happen”, has pushed Mr. Legault.
Until the canadian prime minister, Justin Trudeau, who is a member of, while the world emits concerns about the situation in Montreal. The quebec metropolis is the epicenter of the epidemic in Canada, with 19 492 confirmed cases (51 % in Quebec) and 1919 reported deaths (64 %), even if the population of the island accounts for only 24 % of that of Quebec.
“I would like to say that nobody is more worried than me about the situation of Montréal,” says Mr. Legault. But “I am confident that in the next few weeks — is it going to be one, two, three, four, five weeks? — the situation will improve, it’s going to go well, and possibly to Montreal.”