Legault is launching a public relations operation for the bill 61
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The prime minister, François Legault, was asked on Facebook the support of Quebec to make pressure on the opposition.
The prime minister François Legault has called on his friends Facebook, Friday, and deployed four of its ministers in a vast public relations operation to break the deadlock, his bill 61.
The government is so keen to cross the threshold of the adoption of the principle of the bill this Friday, in order to proceed to its final adoption next week.
Bill 61 seeks to accelerate the construction of 202 infrastructure projects. The opposition parties see it as a way for the government to grant powers and circumvent the rules of sound management.
Four ministers, including the ex-prosecutor of the Charbonneau commission and minister of Justice Sonia LeBel held to “reassure” the Quebec Friday morning.
The government, they said, wants to go faster, certainly, but it is not a question of eliminating the safeguards in place. “Be assured that it will happen in the rules of art,” said dr. LeBel.
Last week, the government filed a fifty amendments to the bill.
Several groups, including the public Committee of monitoring of the recommendations of the Charbonneau commission, came to him to say in committee that the bill created a climate that is favourable to collusion and corruption.
How Ms. LeBel, a specialist in the field, but has she not seen upstream of the flaws of the bill ? have asked the journalists.
“I shared the objectives of the government [for economic recovery] “, defended in sum, Ms. LeBel.
Legault argues his cause on Facebook
Earlier, the prime minister Legault was asked on Facebook the support of Quebec to make pressure on the opposition.
“Hello everyone, he began. I write early in the morning because I need your support. “
“In the next few hours, the opposition parties will have to decide if yes or no, they want to help us relaunch the quebec economy and in order to quickly build schools, hospitals, transit projects and repair our roads maganées. “
The government also wants to accelerate the renovation of NURSING homes and homes for the elders, said Mr. Legault. “It has to be that to those who have built the province of Quebec “, he continued.
These projects are not ” luxury “, he argued. He said understanding the concerns of the opposition parties, but recalled that his government had filed a number of amendments.
For example, the state of public health emergency would not be prolonged indefinitely, but until October 1, 2020, there shown.
“Despite these changes, the opposition parties have decided to refuse the hand offered by the government. […] The opposition prefers to score political points instead of working in good faith “.
The prime minister can count on support of size : cities have raised their voices on Thursday evening to ask members of parliament to quickly find a common ground with a view to the adoption of bill 61.
The Union of municipalities of Quebec argued that the economic recovery must go through the simplification, streamlining and reduction in the delays in infrastructure projects and that time is running out.
Friday, it was the turn of the Association de la construction du Québec, the Fédération des chambres de commerce du Québec and the Conseil du patronat to deliver substantially the same message to the deputies.
Split the bill, says the LIBERALS
In a press briefing on Friday morning, the liberal critic for the treasury Board, Gaétan Barrette, has said that his party was ready to support a part of the project.
Essentially, it is articles concerning the restoration and the payment more quickly by the State of payments to contractors.
Mr. Barrette has urged the government to split the bill in order to remove these elements as ” purely economic “, which could be adopted very quickly, according to him.
“Why would the liberal Party to decide what is important to the economy “, said the president of the treasury Board, Christian Dubé.