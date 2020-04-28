Legault is preparing an offensive advertising to keep the public’s trust
Photo: Jacques Boissinot The canadian Press
The government plans to spend from may to December, some $ 15 million, without counting the expenditure of investment media, for the communications agency, which will be selected at the end of the process of award of contract.
For nearly a month and a half after having declared the health emergency, the government Legault wants to return “gradually” Quebec “in action” while preserving the confidence of the population. To get there, he began to search for a communication agency, apparently ready to give him a big contract.
The quebec government is preparing to disburse millions of dollars in order that his “messages” are widely reported during the “return to normal” — or the “new normal” — after the “break” that he has decreed because of the spread of the COVID-19. In fact, he gives a preview of his “messages” in a public tender restricted to which The Duty has obtained a copy. “It protects by solidarity, and it saves so lives “, “We buy local in solidarity, and the economy is going to recover” and ” We stick together in solidarity, it’s going to go well “, one can read in the document of over 60 pages.
The government plans to spend from may to December, some $ 15 million, without counting the expenditure of investment media, for the communications agency, which will be selected at the end of the process of award of contract. The maximum amount of this contract, including potential renewals, may not exceed $ 45 million, says the author of the call for tenders.
The ministry of the executive Council agrees that the” easing of the restrictive measures put in place to protect themselves and others during the pandemic could create serious concerns among the population “. “It is necessary to retain the confidence of the population towards the government actions as regards the public health as the resumption of normal activities “, he says.
The communications strategists at the top of the State seek to ensure that the formula ” It’s going to go well “, that policy makers are appropriate, since the arrival of the COVID-19 in quebec’s soil, takes on its full meaning in the weeks and months to come.
To do this, they consider it very important to know the measures government retained for re-launch activity — primarily in the sectors of the economy, education, health, culture and tourism, through the dissemination of information on the Web site quebec.ca/coronavirus, and the accounts of government on the social networks, by the purchase of advertising in the media, a poster campaign, by the transmission of messages, posters, digital tools, computer graphics and networks of health, education, child care centres, as well as to community groups, employer organisations and trade unions, to businesses, to employees of the State and to all the elect, and, by the opening of the telephone line Services Québec for the citizens.
Communication agencies shortlisted that wish to obtain this large-scale contract, may transmit their submission “on paper” at the Centre de services partagés du Québec by Tuesday, 11 h.
The ministry of the executive Council requested the applicant companies to avoid” all friends “, more of” avoid […] the angle humorous or absurd “. Finally, the agency selected will need to demonstrate agility as ” the communication during the recovery will have to adapt quickly to government decisions in real time as and to the extent that these will be announced “, he warns.
Three measurable objectives
The government has identified three “measurable objectives” to be achieved by the future information campaign : 1 – the objective of raising public awareness of the campaign ; 2 – the objective of retention of information on the part of the population ; 3 – the objective of confidence in the government’s plan. “After [they have been] exposed to the parts of the campaign, ensure that at least 95 % of respondents in the target audience have confidence [in the action] taken by the government of Québec “, one can read in the quote.