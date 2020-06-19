Legault is taking on the unions on the attendant training to the beneficiaries
June 19, 2020 11h21
Updated at 17h49
Legault is taking on the unions on the attendant training to the beneficiaries
The canadian Press
BOWSPRIT — The prime minister François Legault, has taken the unions on the confusion surrounding the accelerated training offered to fill 10 000 posts of orderlies.
In a press briefing on Friday afternoon, at Beaupré, Mr. Legault has warned that the “grumbling unions that want to protect part-time positions”.
He reiterated that the students in this accelerated training will be able to apply for full-time positions at a salary of 49 000 $.
Mr. Legault was assured that the current beneficiary attendants part-time will also be able to submit their candidacy for these positions.
He recalled that posts were displayed, and had not been filled prior to the pandemic.
The prime minister insisted that a company could never work with approximately 50 percent of its part-time staff, as would be the case in the network.
“This is a real problem, which is peculiar to Quebec. A problem that must be dealt with”, he argued.
“We will respect the rules of seniority, employees who are part-time will have the option to apply on the full-time positions. (…) One of the positions that are displayed for years,” added Mr. Legault.
At Beaupré, facing île d’orléans, Mr. Legault also promotes the acceleration of the work desired by his government, which is facing opposition in the national Assembly.
He argued that mayors and elected officials were “all supporters of protecting the environment, but the permissions are far too long”. Mr. Legault argued, inter alia, the importance of return to work in the construction sector.
35 new deaths
The government of Quebec announced Friday that the coronavirus has made five new deaths in the province.
It is necessary to add to these losses of life 30 deaths that occurred before June 11, which leads to a total of 5375.
The number of hospitalizations decreased from 63 to achieve a total of 574. Among them, 62 people are in intensive care, a decrease of three.
Sixty-four infections were added in the Montreal region, for a total of 26 937. It is reported 5716 cases in the region of Laval and 7703 in the Montérégie region.
Déconfinement
The ministry of Health and social Services announced that measures déconfinement are permitted from Thursday in the accommodation centres, and long-term care (CHSLD) in Quebec. It is now possible, in facilities where there is no outbreak of COVID-19, to leave without supervision of the NURSING homes, make a living off of the installation of more than 24 hours, to receive visits and to meet people outside.
